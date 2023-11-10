Hong Kong Oyster Culture Journey • Exploring Ocean Treasures • Inspiring Conservation Action: The Nature Conservancy's "The Oyster Odyssey Exhibition - Restoring Hong Kong's Lost Treasure"

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nature Conservancy's "The Oyster Odyssey - Restoring Hong Kong's Lost Treasure" Exhibition is now open. This exhibition aims to take visitors on an enthralling journey to discover the ecological, cultural, and historical significance of oysters and oyster reefs in Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the reasons behind the disappearance of oyster reefs and highlights TNC's conservation efforts in oyster reef restoration and habitat preservation. The exhibition offers a captivating experience that not only engages all the senses of the audience but also serves as a valuable educational platform to educate and inspire visitors of all ages about the rich heritage and ecological significance of oysters through interactive displays and information.

The Nature Conservancy’s "The Oyster Odyssey Exhibition - Restoring Hong Kong’s Lost Treasure"

Co-organized by the Hong Kong Maritime Museum, "The Oyster Odyssey - Restoring Hong Kong's Lost Treasure" Exhibition, will be held in the museum's Long Gallery and Blue Ocean Gallery, immersing visitors in an enchanting underwater world. The Long Gallery showcases the ecology of oysters and emphasizes the importance of oyster reef conservation, enhancing the audience's understanding of oyster reef preservation. While the Blue Ocean Gallery provides a cultural and historical experience related to the oyster industry, allowing visitors to delve into the historical culture of oyster cultivation. Through stunning visual displays, interactive installations, and captivating narratives, visitors will explore the millennium-long history of oysters and their significance in the Pearl River Delta.

Oysters play a vital role in filtering water,, acting as natural purifiers for water sources. They improve water quality and keep the marine environment healthy. The exhibition provides a comprehensive introduction to oysters and oyster reefs, demonstrating their role in providing diverse marine habitats, protecting coastlines, and serving as essential components of ecosystems. Additionally, it showcases TNC's conservation work and contributions in Hong Kong and worldwide.

Lulu Zhou, Director of Strategic Partnerships (Asia Pacific) and Hong Kong Program Lead at The Nature Conservancy, emphasizes the urgency of preserving oyster reefs and the global significance of "The Oyster Odyssey" exhibition: "The exhibition not only celebrates the rich cultural and ecological heritage of oysters in Hong Kong but also serves as a stark reminder of the alarming global decline of oyster reefs, with approximately 85% of these crucial habitats have vanished. Through a collaboration with the Hong Kong Maritime Museum, the exhibition aims to showcase the importance of protecting oyster reefs, raise awareness of the current state of global oyster reefs, foster public awareness of the urgent need to preserve these precious marine ecosystems, and encourage active participation in safeguarding the future of our oceans."

Richard Kendall, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Maritime Museum, "We are delighted to co-organise "The Oyster Odyssey – Restoring Hong Kong's Lost Treasure" exhibition with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) at the Hong Kong Maritime Museum until the end of January next year. This exhibition strongly resonates with the museum's objective of engaging, educating and entertaining the Hong Kong public on marine science topics, particularly those pertinent to conservation of Hong Kong's diverse coastal marine life. We anticipate that hosting this exhibition, accompanied by a series of public talks and workshops at venues in our recently-established Swire Marine Discovery Centre (SMDC), will help engender new marine science knowledge and experience for our visitors."

The Oyster Odyssey - Restoring Hong Kong's Lost Treasure" Exhibition offers immersive and visually stunning experiences, including the use of VR (Virtual Reality) technology to virtually explore the mudflats of Pak Nai. Visitors will have the opportunity to delve into the secrets of oyster reefs, and learn about the different species that found in this unique habitat through mesmerizing displays and multi-sensory installations. The exhibition also raises awareness about the global crisis facing oyster reefs and emphasizes the need to preserve and restore these fragile ecosystems for future generations.

In addition, the Oyster Odyssey will offer a series of captivating talks and workshops on weekends, allowing visitors to gain a deeper understanding of oyster reefs and TNC's restoration initiatives. List of Fringe Activities:

*All free-of-charge available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Registrations are required.

I. Public Talks -

1. Unveiling Oyster Reefs: Ecosystem Contributions and Benefits for Hong Kong

Discuss the importance of oyster reefs in ecosystem and how they benefit the local community. Contributions and benefits as improving water quality, protecting shorelines from erosion and providing habitat. How restoring oyster reefs can help both the environment and people.

Speaker: Tom Chan Conservation Education Manager, The Nature Conservancy

Medium of Language: Cantonese

Date & Time: December 2023 (Sat) 14:30-15:30

Registration weblink: Coming soon

2. Lost and Found: Tracing the History of Oyster Reefs in Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta.

Unveiling the Historical Distribution, Decline Factors, , and Sociocultural Significance of oysters in the Pearl River Delta.

Speaker: Sheila Wong Conservation Coordinator, The Nature Conservancy

Medium of Language: Cantonese

Date & Time: 16 December 2023 (Sat) 11:00-12:00

Registration weblink: Coming soon

3. Oyster's Wonders

Delve into the wonders of oyster reefs, the world's most endangered Marine Habitat. Share the amazing attributes of oysters and why they are such a wonderful creature. Fascinating facts about oyster anatomy, life cycle, roles in the marine environment and more. Appreciate the wonders of this much misunderstood shellfish.

Speaker: Dr. Ginger Wai Kuen KO Lecturer, The University of Hong Kong

Medium of Language: Cantonese

Date & Time: 16 December 2023 (Sat) 14:30-15:30

Registration weblink: Coming soon

4. Revitalizing Hong Kong's Water: Discovering the Hidden Benefits of Oyster Reefs

The importance of natural oyster reefs for the health of Hong Kong's water. Oyster reefs as Nature based solutions: a deep dive into oyster reef ecosystem benefits and potential of restoration in Hong Kong. How oysters help improve water quality by filtering pollutants, supporting fisheries through habitat provision, and protecting shorelines from erosion. How restoring oyster reefs benefits both the environment and community.

Speaker: Tom Chan Conservation Education Manager, The Nature Conservancy

Medium of Language: Cantonese

Date & Time: 6 January 2024 (Sat) 14:30-15:30

Registration weblink: Coming soon

5. Lost and Found: Tracing the History of Oyster Reefs in Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta.

Unveiling the Historical Distribution, Decline Factors, , and Sociocultural Significance of Oysters in the Pearl River Delta.

Speaker: Marine Thomas Senior Conservation Project Manager, The Nature Conservancy

Medium of Language: English

Date & Time: 21 January 2024 (Sun) 14:30-15:30

Registration weblink: Coming soon

II. Public Workshops - Oyster Shell Up-cycling DIY Workshop

Join us for an interactive workshop that explore the importance of oysters and oyster reefs. During the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to create their own unique oyster shell ornaments with the guidance of our instructors.

Instructor: Angel Lam

Medium of Language: Cantonese

1. 19 November 2023(Sun) 14:30-15:30 – Oyster Shell Necklace

2. 10 December 2023 (Sun) 14:30-15:30 – Oyster Shell Christmas Ornament

3. 17 December 2023(Sun) 14:30-15:30 – Oyster Shell Christmas Ornament

4. 24 December 2023 (Sun) 14:30-15:30 – Oyster Shell Christmas Ornament

5. 7 January 2024 (Sun) 14:30-15:30 – Oyster Shell Necklace

6. 14 January 2024 (Sun) 14:30-15:30 – Oyster Shell Air Plant

Registration weblink： https://forms.office.com/r/isJXm2ii4L

III. School & Community Learning Programmes - Exploring the Wonders of Oyster Reefs

A comprehensive overview of oyster reefs, including their characteristics, ecological importance, conservation challenges and restoration initiatives. We welcome schools to participate, please contact the Hong Kong Maritime Museum for more information.

1. 21/11/2023(Mon) 10:00-11.30 / 11:45-13:15 / 14:15-15:45 / 16:00-17:30

2. 11/12/2023(Mon) 10:00-11.30 / 11:45-13:15 / 14:15-15:45 / 16:00-17:30

3. 22/1/2024 (Mon) 10:00-11.30 / 11:45-13:15 / 14:15-15:45 / 16:00-17:30

Sincere gratitude is extended to the Hong Kong Maritime Museum and Samsung, for their invaluable support of this exhibition. Heartfelt thanks are also given to esteemed partners, the Swire Institute of Marine Science of The University of Hong Kong and The Explorers Club, for their significant contributions to the success of the exhibition.

The Oyster Odyssey exhibition will be open to the public from 10th November 2023 to 31th January 2024, at the Hong Kong Maritime Museum.

The Nature Conservancy " The Oyster Odyssey" Exhibition details:

Venue: Hong Kong Maritime Museum (Central Pier 8, Hong Kong)

Date: 10th November, 2023 to 31th January, 2024

Time: Monday - Friday: 09:30 - 17:30

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays: 10:00-19:00

For media photos, please download from the LINK

About The Nature Conservancy

TNC was awarded the 2019 Lui Che Woo Prize - Prize for Sustainable Development.

About Hong Kong Maritime Museum

The Museum opened its doors to the public at Murray House in Stanley in 2005 and relocated to Central Pier No. 8 in the heart of the Central Harbour Waterfront in 2013. Today the Museum displays over 1,000 objects in 15 galleries, attracting over 50,000 visitors in 2022-2023.

The Museum opened its doors to the public at Murray House in Stanley in 2005 and relocated to Central Pier No. 8 in the heart of the Central Harbour Waterfront in 2013. Today the Museum displays over 1,000 objects in 15 galleries, attracting over 50,000 visitors in 2022-2023. The HKMM also houses various event spaces, a research centre and its Museum Cafe (social enterprise), which enjoys a wonderful harbour view. The HKMM engages with the community of Hong Kong by providing education and public programming to schools, adults, community groups and families.

