Hugosave Empowers Muslim Community with Shariah-Compliant Financial Solutions

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Wealthcare® and savings app Hugosave® announced that it is now jointly certified Shariah Compliant by a consortium led by Islamic Finance Singapore, Ustaz Kamal Mokhtar, S Tradition Pte Ltd, and Masryef Sdn Bhd.

In line with its dedication to fostering inclusivity and diversity within the financial sector, Hugosave has meticulously ensured that its offerings align with the principles of Islamic law, offering Muslim clients access to financial tools and additional avenues for investment opportunities grounded in their values and beliefs.

David Fergusson, Chief Executive Officer, Hugosave said, "Our vision has always been to build financially healthy and thriving communities, and this certification from the consortium of established Shariah advisory companies reinforces our commitment to the Muslim community in Singapore. This certification assures our Muslim clients that we are a trusted digital companion that is aligned with their faith. On a macro level, it is also Hugosave's contribution to nation-building by promoting financial wellness across all segments of society."

According to a 2022 report by the Islamic Corporation for the Development of Private Sector (ICD) and Refinitiv, Islamic financial assets grew to about $4 trillion from $2.17 trillion between 2015 and 2021, and are projected to rise to roughly $5.9 trillion by 2026[1]. This endorsement meets the growing demand from Muslim clients looking to manage their finances in accordance with their faith.

Ustaz Kamal Mokhtar, Chairman of the Shariah Consortium said, "Hugosave provides another avenue for Muslim investors to diversify their investment portfolio, especially in terms of gold investment. Gold is an important component of any investor's portfolio due to its hedging mechanism against the volatility of the market. Global political uncertainties and the status and strength of the American dollar should make every investor consider increasing their gold portfolio. Historically since 1990 till 2020, gold prices have appreciated 360% which is about 18% annually. And the increasing demand for gold in the technology sector gives good potential for investing in gold. Hugosave provides a convenient platform for any investor to access the purchases of gold via an app. They could monitor the price of gold and make purchases from the convenience of their homes or offices."

The six Shariah-compliant products offered by Hugosave include:

Hugosave Accounts: Savings in these accounts are safeguarded by a local bank.

Savings in these accounts are safeguarded by a local bank. Hugosave Visa Platinum Debit Card: When a client spends with their Hugosave Debit Card, the transaction is rounded up to the nearest dollar and the excess is saved on their behalf, which is subsequently invested in a precious metal of their choice. This card has no annual fees and no minimum income requirement. When used overseas at millions of merchants worldwide, only Visa's currency conversion applies.

When a client spends with their Hugosave Debit Card, the transaction is rounded up to the nearest dollar and the excess is saved on their behalf, which is subsequently invested in a precious metal of their choice. This card has no annual fees and no minimum income requirement. When used overseas at millions of merchants worldwide, only Visa's currency conversion applies. Hugosave Money Pots: Clients can set short-, medium-, or long-term savings goals and create automated saving and investing schedules to help achieve them.

Clients can set short-, medium-, or long-term savings goals and create automated saving and investing schedules to help achieve them. Hugosave Precious Metals: Clients can buy and sell physical gold, platinum, and silver, with a minimum investment as low as S$0.01 . This feature provides clients with a live view of the value and gains of their investments, allowing them to make informed financial decisions by tracking market trends and investment performance in real time.

Clients can buy and sell physical gold, platinum, and silver, with a minimum investment as low as . This feature provides clients with a live view of the value and gains of their investments, allowing them to make informed financial decisions by tracking market trends and investment performance in real time. Hugosave Trust: Hugosave has democratised access to a free trust service. With no fees and minimum income, clients can protect their legacy through Trustbox via a licensed trust service provider. This empowers customers to exercise greater control and flexibility over their assets, with the assurance that their wealth and assets are well-protected.

Hugosave has democratised access to a free trust service. With no fees and minimum income, clients can protect their legacy through Trustbox via a licensed trust service provider. This empowers customers to exercise greater control and flexibility over their assets, with the assurance that their wealth and assets are well-protected. Hugosave Rewards Centre: Clients are rewarded with sure-win spins when they reach specific milestones.

Hugosave serves as the digital companion, supporting individuals on their Wealthcare journey. The personal finance and savings app offers a comprehensive suite of financial products that helps everyone to make smarter spending choices, save for their goals and invest diligently.

"Hugosave is leading the charge in its field by adhering to Shariah standards, marking a significant and pioneering move that pushes the boundaries of Islamic finance in Singapore. Their bold and commendable decision to ensure their products comply with Shariah principles sets a new standard for innovation and inclusivity in the financial industry. This move highlights their commitment to alternative-ethical finance and opens up new avenues for growth and development within our community. IFSG is hopeful that Hugosave's initiative will inspire other companies to embrace the principles of Shariah compliance, thereby enriching Singapore's financial landscape with a variety of ethical and inclusive financial solutions." said Ustaz Zul Hakim, Co-Chair of the Shariah Consortium.

"There is much confusion in navigating the current financial offerings and investments for Muslims in Singapore. Hugosave helps to simplify them and offer solutions in a Shariah-compliant manner. Acquiring, preserving and growing wealth is part of the objectives of Shariah. Although wealth is not an end in itself, it is a means for Muslims to live their lives, fulfil their responsibilities and prosper in this world with the blessings from the Allah SWT the All Mighty. Hugosave helps App users manage their finances, provide a payment solution, facilitate savings via gold and other precious metals, and perform investments in ETFs. All in a worry-free App (under its Shariah-compliant tab) suitable for Muslims." added Ustaz Aminuddin Abu Bakar, representing S Tradition Pte Ltd.

Ustaz Hamrey Mohamad, representing Masryef Sdn Bhd emphasised, "Hugosave offers innovative financial solutions designed to empower you in achieving your financial goals while adhering to the core of Islamic Principles & Values. With their commitment to Shariah-compliant practices, you can invest with confidence and peace of mind to ensure halal income, insya Allah!"

Since its launch in 2021, Hugosave has been Singapore's leading Wealthcare companion with more than 70,000 clients optimising their finances and building healthy financial habits through the app.

For more information about Hugosave, please visit www.hugosave.com .

Syahmi Aziz, 34 years old Singaporean, Senior Sales Executive and client of Hugosave, "As a Hugosave client since 2021, navigating rising costs has made me conscious of finding ways to improve and strengthen my financial well-being. I'm excited to hear that Hugosave's products are now Shariah-compliant as it widens the range of financial tools and investment options available in Singapore that are in accordance with Shariah principles for Muslims This endorsement assures me that Hugosave is not just a reliable personal finance and savings tool but also one that aligns with my faith."

About Atlas Consolidated Pte Ltd

Atlas Consolidated Pte Ltd was established in December 2019 by financial and technological stalwarts David Fergusson, Karl Franks, Braham Djidjelli and Surya Tamada. Atlas Consolidated holds a Visa Principal Member Issuing Licence, and received licensing approval to operate as a Major Payment Institution [PS20200550] from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in April 2022 and Regulated Precious Metals Dealers Certification [PS20200001983] from the Ministry of Law, Singapore in August 2021.

About Hugosave

Launched in July 2021, Hugosave is Singapore's first Wealthcare® app and all-in-one personal finance account which aims to elevate lives by helping consumers to spend smarter, save more, and invest diligently, starting with gold. Today, more than 65,000 customers in Singapore are using Hugosave to optimise their finances. Since its launch, the app has won multiple awards including Consumer Finance Product of the Year and Financial Inclusion Initiative of the Year 2023 for Singapore at the Retail Banking Awards 2023 by Asian Banking & Finance.

Hugosave is owned and operated by Atlas Consolidated Pte Ltd and is a certified member of the Singapore FinTech Association. Atlas Consolidated holds a Visa Principal Member Issuing Licence, and received licensing approval to operate as a Major Payment Institution [PS20200550] from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in April 2022 and Regulated Precious Metals Dealers Certification [PS20200001983] from the Ministry of Law, Singapore in August 2021. Hugosave is jointly certified Shariah Compliant by a consortium led by Islamic Finance Singapore, Ustaz Kamal Mokhtar, S Tradition Pte Ltd, and Masryef Sdn Bhd in February 2024.

IFSG is an ecosystem builder dedicated to championing Islamic Finance initiatives in Singapore.

About Ustaz Kamal Mokhtar

He was appointed as a member of the Shariah Committee of Maybank Islamic on 1 September 2015. He graduated from the National University of Singapore (NUS) with a B.Sc. in Zoology and Botany. He obtained his Diploma in Arabic Language from the Islamic University of Medina (Saudi Arabia). Proceeded in the Faculty of Hadith and graduated with a BA (Hons.) in Hadith and Islamic Studies. Additionally, he graduated from the Shari'a Advisory Training Program jointly conducted by the Singapore Islamic Scholars & Religious Teachers Association (PERGAS) and the International Institute of Islamic Finance (IIIF). He holds a Master of Science (Finance) from the International University of Malaysia (IIUM). He is the Chairman of Bedok Cooperative and a Board member of Warees Halal Limited. He serves as a Shariah Committee member for Basil Fund, a private Real Estate Investment fund based in Singapore since 2012 and Shariah Advisor at Ar Rahnu Singapore. Additionally, Ustaz Kamal serves as an Associate Member of the Fatwa Council of Majlis Ugama Islam Singapore (MUIS) to discuss contemporary matters concerning the general Muslim public in Singapore. He is also a member of the Asatizah Recognition Board (ARB) Committee of Future Asatizah of MUIS and PERGAS, a member of the International Union for Muslim Scholars and the Association of Shariah Advisors in Islamic Finance (ASAS).

About Ustaz Zul Hakim Jumat

Zul Hakim Jumat is a seasoned researcher with over ten years of comprehensive academic and professional expertise in the Islamic finance field. As a dedicated researcher at the Center of Islamic Economics and Finance (CIEF), he has notably published co-edited monographs, including "Islamic Finance and Circular Economy" and "Islamic Finance, FinTech, and the Road to Sustainability." Holding a Bachelor's degree in Jurisprudence and Principles of Jurisprudence, with an Economics minor from Kuwait University (2015), and an M.Sc. with honours in Islamic Finance from HBKU (2018), he is also an AAOIFI Certified Shari'ah Advisor and Auditor (CSAA). Currently, he is furthering his education through a PhD in Islamic Finance and Economy at the College of Islamic Studies, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU). Beyond his academic pursuits, Zul Hakim plays a crucial role as the Deputy Managing Director and is one of the founding members of Islamic Finance Singapore Ltd.

About Ustaz Aminuddin Abu Bakar

Aminuddin is currently the Principal Consultant for S Tradition, a boutique consultancy firm in the Islamic Finance industry. He was part of the senior management team for Kuwait Finance House Malaysia (KFHMB), having served as Vice President and Head of its Shariah Division. He holds a degree in Islamic Law (Shariah) from Al-Azhar University (Cairo) and has an International Executive MBA from the University of Strathclyde, UK (with Distinction). He is appointed as a Shariah Committee member for HSBC Amanah (Malaysia) and Financial Shariah Advisory and Consultancy (FSAC) in Singapore. He is a certified Shariah advisor and auditor (CSAA) by the Auditing and Accounting Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), a Certified Shariah Advisor and member of the Association of Shariah Advisors in Islamic Finance (ASAS) and a registered Shariah Adviser at Securities Commission Malaysia. He has nearly two decades of working experience in the areas of Shariah, Islamic finance and socio-religious development.

About Ustaz Hamrey

Ustaz Hamrey is a Certified Shariah Advisor & Auditor (AAOIFI) and a Chartered Islamic Finance Professional (INCEIF) majoring in Islamic Finance & Banking and also a graduate of Al-Azhar University, Cairo. He currently serves as a resource person for Islamic Finance Singapore (IFSG) which is a one-stop platform to address any Islamic finance and investment-related needs of the local Muslim community by combining the efforts and strengths of finance professionals and Shariah scholars.

SOURCE Hugosave