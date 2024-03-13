Human Managed awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification: Reinforces commitment to Standards of Excellence in Information Security Management

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Managed, a leading cloud-native data analytics platform, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its services in security operations, data science, and incident response coordination. This prestigious certification underscores Human Managed's commitment to maintaining globally trusted protocols of information security of all processes, activities, and systems.

ISO/ IEC 27001:2022, issued by ANAB, is an internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), outlining best practices and controls to help organizations manage and protect their information assets. Achieving this certification, following a rigorous audit, validates the proactive and robust approach undertaken by Human Managed to information security and the company's ability to effectively manage risks related to data handling and processing.

"The ISO /IEC 27001:2022 certification is a significant milestone for Human Managed and a testament to our unwavering commitment to security excellence," said Karen Kim, CEO, Human Managed. "We understand the critical importance of safeguarding sensitive data in today's digital landscape, particularly within the realm of data analytics. While this certification is not expected of start-ups such as ours, we chose to undertake the stringent audit process to demonstrate our extremely mature practices and standards of information management. This certification reaffirms our dedication to providing our customers, partners and employees with the highest level of security assurance."

Current customers of Human Managed in the essential services industries include global banks, financial services institutions (clearing houses, payment systems), educational institutions in the ASEAN markets, including the Philippines and Cambodia. This certification will strengthen the strategic partnership between Human Managed and its clients, providing them with increased confidence and trust in the company's procedures. It also offers Human Managed global market access as it grows and expands.

About Human Managed

Human Managed is the cloud-native data platform that empowers businesses to make smarter decisions and faster actions for cyber, digital and risk outcomes. The company helps enterprises of all sizes organise and get visibility of their data. It serves them personalised intelligence to make better operational decisions, helping them overcome problems of information overload, siloed technologies, and legacy architecture. Founded in 2018, Human Managed is headquartered in Singapore and operates across the Philippines, India, and Hong Kong region.

