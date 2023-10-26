iCareSystem AutoDose - the new cleaning system for iCombi Pro tabletop units

LANDSBERG, Germany, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the iCareSystem AutoDose, RATIONAL now offers an integrated cleaning and reserve stock system as an option for the iCombi Pro tabletop units. Cleaner and care products are securely stocked in the cooking system in solid form, enabling autonomous cleaning, either at the push of a button or according to a cleaning schedule.

Gone are the days when cleaning and care products had to be dosed by hand for each cleaning process or cleaning was forgotten altogether. The iCareSystem AutoDose starts either at a specific time, for example always after closing time, or at the push of a button whenever it fits into the daily routine. In the settings, the cleaning can be programmed separately for each day according to appliance usage or according to the weekly schedule. The iCombi Pro automatically retrieves the cleaning products in the required concentration from the cartridges. Theodor Tumbrink, Vice President Product Management at RATIONAL, summarises the advantages as follows: "iCareSystem AutoDose increases work safety, saves time and ensures HACCP hygiene safety. Unlike many other solutions, there is no need for hoses or canisters outside the cooking system."

With iCareSystem AutoDose, employees no longer need to handle cleaning, Tumbrink continues, as it comes off their daily task list. This makes it all the more important not to lose sight of cleaning. Therefore, the iCombi Pro always keeps the user up to date and warns if, for example, the amount of cleaner product falls below a certain level or when cleaning is due. This information is displayed directly on the cooking system or via ConnectedCooking, the RATIONAL kitchen management system.

"iCareSystem AutoDose is a breakthrough in cleaning innovation and the environment," says Tumbrink. This is because both the cartridge and its lid are made of 100% recyclable PP (polypropylene). At the same time, plastic waste is reduced by up to 50% compared to conventional cleaner tab solutions. In addition, due to the optimal dosage compared to conventional procedures, cleaning always uses only the amount of chemical that is needed at the time. For Tumbrink, iCareSystem AutoDose is the perfect carefree package: "The iCombi Pro is always clean and free of limescale, which is as crucial for HACCP safety as it is for longevity and lower service costs."

Further information on iCareSystem AutoDose can be found at rational-online.com. The new cleaning system for the iCombi Pro tabletop units was officially launched at the Host trade fair in Milan on 13 October.

SOURCE RATIONAL AG