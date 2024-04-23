I&CO Strengthens APAC Presence with New Singapore Office

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I&CO is proud to announce I&CO APAC and the opening of its new Singapore Office. The new office in Singapore marks the second in Asia, following its Tokyo office in 2019, and will spearhead business development in the Asian market. Norikuni Takamiya will be appointed Head of I&CO APAC, the new Singapore Office, and Kyohei Takeuchi as Business Development Manager.

(to the left) I&CO logo (to the right) Images from I&CO's projects with Audible, UNIQLO, Fast Retailing, ASICS, and Toyota. I&CO has worked together with many global and local brands to navigate change with services encompassing strategy, digital products, branding, and incubation.

As the APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region of the world economy in 20241, Singapore shines as a popular hub and strategic entry point for investors and global companies. However, this comes with high hurdles as Singapore presents unique challenges with its local consumer preferences, the recent announcement to tighten work visa conditions for foreigners2, and restrictions on local recruitment.

Against this backdrop of higher barriers for companies, I&CO APAC and its new Singapore office will leverage its extensive experience in global strategy and design to provide bidirectional support to assist companies entering the APAC market, and Asia-based companies expanding out of APAC. I&CO has successfully initiated connections between Japan and its surrounding countries with the following projects.

Regional Synergies in Asia

Promoting Awamori, Japan 's oldest distilled liquor, in Asia . As Okinawa Prefecture's branding partner since October 2023 , I&CO has launched a line of premium Awamori in established bars across Singapore , as part of expansion efforts to bring the Okinawan beverage to a global audience. The debut in Singapore has garnered the interest of local media publications 3 .

As branding partner since , I&CO has launched a line of premium Awamori in established bars across , as part of expansion efforts to bring the Okinawan beverage to a global audience. The debut in has garnered the interest of local media publications . Providing design and branding support for Cross Capital , an open innovation firm connecting Japan with global startups. Since July 2023 , I&CO has been assisting Cross Capital uncover new business prospects and accelerate product and service growth.

, an open innovation firm connecting with global startups. Since , I&CO has been assisting Cross Capital uncover new business prospects and accelerate product and service growth. Branding and design support for startup Trambellir, a Malaysia -based online medical and wellness tourism booking platform. Since February 2024 4, I&CO has initiated a design capital alliance to advise Trambellir's design in exchange with stock.

I&CO has established relationships with over 200 Asia-based startups and aims to further strengthen connections and partnerships with the launch of its new office.

"Since our inception in New York in 2016 and the Tokyo office's launch in 2019, I&CO has worked on numerous branding projects for Japanese and international companies. With our new Singapore office in 2024, we will leverage our global portfolio to foster cultural and economic exchanges across Asia and worldwide. Our mission is to create global brands, services, and innovation from Asia," said Norikuni Takamiya, Head of I&CO APAC.

The new office will be located at Twenty Anson #11-01, 20 Anson Rd, Singapore 079912.

About I&CO

A global innovation firm that creates an impact on the future by building new products, brands, and ventures with lasting impact. Based in New York City and Tokyo, we combine design, data, and technology to provide solutions beyond conventional frameworks. Partnering with our clients, we identify and unlock new market opportunities while crafting solutions that encompass strategy, branding, and incubation. Notable projects include those for TOYOTA, Uniqlo, GU, and Amazon Audible, out of many domestic and international brands.

Website: https://iandco.com/

