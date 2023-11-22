ICONSIAM Holds Spectacular Loy Krathong Festival to Advance UNESCO Recognition

Global destination showcases festival's rich Thai traditions as it is considered for protected status on cultural heritage list; Thai culture elevated to the world stage along the most picturesque curve of the Chao Phraya River — 'The River of Eternal Prosperity'

BANGKOK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICONSIAM, a global landmark along Bangkok's Chao Phraya River and top international tourist destination, is launching its festivities for Loy Krathong Festival 2023 — to celebrate the festival while actively contributing to the cause of supporting its recognition as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) cultural heritage site in the year 2024.

ICONSIAM, a global landmark along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River and top international tourist destination, is launching its festivities for Loy Krathong Festival 2023 — to celebrate the festival while actively contributing to the cause of supporting its recognition as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) cultural heritage site in the year 2024. ICONSIAM is partnering with 16 embassies and 7 universities to organize an international krathong exhibition from November 14 to 27, 2023 at the ICONLUXE, M floor within ICONSIAM. The krathongs, crafted from natural materials, will showcase the unique stories and landmarks of each participating country, promoting environmental preservation and a chance for visitors to learn about the unique stories and highlights of each nation.

The grand Loy Krathong event, titled "ICONSIAM Chao Phraya River of Eternal Prosperity," is taking place on Monday, November 27, 2023, starting from 5:00 p.m. onwards at River Park, ICONSIAM. Simultaneously, ICONSIAM is partnering with 16 embassies and 7 universities to organize an international krathong exhibition from November 14 to 27, 2023 at the ICONLUXE, M floor within ICONSIAM. The krathongs, crafted from natural materials, will showcase the unique stories and landmarks of each participating country, promoting environmental preservation and a chance for visitors to learn about the unique stories and highlights of each nation.

"ICONSIAM, as a world-class landmark along the Chao Phraya River, is collaborating with partners from government and private sectors to showcase Thai traditions on the global stage," expressed Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Company Limited. "The upcoming event is poised to make history by propelling the Loy Krathong Festival towards registration as a United Nations Intangible Cultural Heritage (UNESCO) in 2024. This endeavor aligns seamlessly with ICONSIAM's core values, dedicated to elevating Thai cultural heritage for recognition and seamlessly blending the traditional with the contemporary, presenting a bridge 'from heritage to the future.' This reinforces the commitment to continuing and fortifying the enduring image of cultural heritage to last forever."

An impactful Loy Krathong: Environment, Economy, International Relations, and Culture

Dedicated to elevating Thailand onto the global stage, ICONSIAM will demonstrate its strong values in sustainable development, community support, and cultural preservation at this year's Loy Krathong Festival.

Chaiwatsirikul added: "This year's event also focuses on promoting four pillars that connect with the environment. First, there is an emphasis on ecology by advocating and supporting the use of krathongs made from natural materials to protect the environment and to conserve energy. On the economic front, the event aims to provide support for income distribution and stimulate the tourism economy. Regarding international relations, attendees will have the opportunity to admire the beauty of the exquisite Krathong creations from 16 embassies. Lastly, on the cultural aspect, the event is dedicated to the continuation and promotion of positive cultural traditions for generations to come."

ICONSIAM collaborates with 16 embassies and 7 universities to organize an international krathong exhibition

For the festival, ICONSIAM has teamed up with the embassies from 16 countries and 7 universities to curate an international krathong exhibition — from November 14 to November 27, 2023, at the ICONLUXE, M floor within ICONSIAM. Crafted from natural materials, the krathongs are aligned with ICONSIAM's value for preserving the environment. In addition to Thailand, the exhibition incorporates the outstanding landmarks and historical narratives of each participating country, and visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the unique stories and highlights of each nation through the krathong exhibition.

Traditional retro market at SOOKSIAM showcasing local partnerships

To further celebrate Loy Krathong, SOOKSIAM (G Floor, ICONSIAM) is proud to partner with the Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, Kasikorn Bank Public Company Limited, and Thai Agri Foods Public Company Limited (Real Thai Coconut Milk) to let visitors experience diverse Thai products at the retro market from November 18 to November 30, 2023. These products are inspired by the cultural heritage of Si Satchanalai, a world heritage city, and guests can enjoy a delightful experience of viewing, tasting, and shopping for authentic Thai-made goods.

Embracing sustainability for Loy Krathong

Out of a commitment to protecting the environment and the Chao Phraya River, ICONSIAM uses environmentally friendly krathongs made from natural materials such as banana leaves and banana tree leaf sheathes. It also is partnering with organizations like the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), BMA's Environment Office, and the Khlong San District Office to gather krathongs post-event and ensure cleanliness.

Join us for a magical evening at the "ICONSIAM Chao Phraya River of Eternal Prosperity" on Monday, November 27, 2023, starting from 5:00 p.m. onwards at River Park, ICONSIAM. The event promises a delightful atmosphere filled with cultural performances, traditional music, and the breathtaking sight of the Chao Phraya River. Bring your friends and family to be part of this celebration of light, prosperity, and unity. For further information about the festivities, please visit https://www.iconsiam.com/en/events&activities/iconsiam-chao-phraya-river-of-eternal-prosperity-2023 or the Facebook page: ICONSIAM.

SOURCE ICONSIAM