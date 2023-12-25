IHG Hotels & Resorts expands Staybridge Suites portfolio in Asia Pacific

In partnership with One Origin, Staybridge Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit is a brand-new addition and gives travellers another option for a distinctive hotel brand experience to the city after the launch of Staybridge Suites Bangkok Thonglor. The brand celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023, and is designed to meet the needs of extended-stay travellers looking for a break from the travel norm. When travelling for days, weeks or months at a time, guests want something more than the standard hotel experience and IHG's Staybridge Suites offers additional space, home comforts, the ability to maintain a work-life balance, the option to bring pets and fosters a greater sense of community.

From the moment guests step into the hotel, they will be made to feel at home with a warm, friendly welcome. As with all Staybridge Suites properties, the hotel features an onsite shop called The Pantry, stocking a variety of food options and everyday essentials for purchase. Alongside daily housekeeping and complimentary breakfast, all properties hosts 'The Socials' three nights a week, giving guests a chance to relax with an hour of complimentary beer, wine, snacks and an opportunity to meet other guests and residents.

The modern layout and interior design are inspired by the city's rich history and locale, with contemporary, stylish rooms providing a home away from home feel. Communal areas, such as The Den and lobby have also been designed to encourage residents to meet and relax. And for those looking to hold meetings, complimentary meeting rooms are available upon prior reservations. In Bangkok, both Staybridge Suites also offer on-property onsen and sauna facilities.

Experience the palpable energy and pace of Bangkok with an endless list of boutique stores, glamorous clubs and dining options, ranging from local street food to fine dining restaurants, showcasing why Thonglor and Sukhumvit are the perfect locations to stay and discover the city's hidden gems.

A host of shopping malls such as Emporium, Em Quartier and the new Marche, and lifestyle spaces such as 72 Courtyard and Benjasiri Park and entertainment options awaits. Both hotels are located near to a BTS station, making Bangkok's central business districts extremely accessible for those guests working throughout their stay.

Staybridge Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit

Featuring 411 suites sized between 28 and 70 square meters. Additionally, the hotel also offers golf simulator, fitness centre and is adjacent to Neighbor 24, a connected commercial facility that includes Fuji Super, making it easy to buy favourite products from home, and the first KALDI to open in Southeast Asia.

Staybridge Suites Bangkok Thonglor

Located in one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Bangkok, the 303-suite hotel provides a convenient gateway to the city's central business districts on weekdays, and fast access to high-quality golf courses surrounding Bangkok at the weekends.

Centred around guests, the best-in-class loyalty programme, IHG One Rewards, offers richer benefits at more than 6,000 hotels across 19 leading hotel brands and more ways to be rewarded than ever before, all powered by leading technology through the new IHG One Rewards mobile app.

For more information or to make a reservation for an upcoming trip, please visit Staybridge Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit and Staybridge Suites Bangkok Thonglor.

Note to Editors:

About Staybridge Suites

Staybridge Suites is an all-suite hotel brand designed to meet the needs of extended stay guests seeking a break from the travel norm. Staybridge Suites offers more space and a greater sense of community, with its spacious suites, fully-equipped kitchens in each room and the signature social happy hour. The brand has grown extraordinarily over the past decade, with hotels open across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information about Staybridge Suites, visit www.StaybridgeSuites.com. Find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE IHG Hotels & Resorts