JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IKEA Tebrau and Toppen Shopping Centre, have announced a partnership with Johor Darul Ta'zim FC (JDT), also known as the Southern Tigers.

This exciting collaboration aims to fuel the enthusiasm for football and strengthen community ties within Johor's vibrant football scene.

IKEA Tebrau and Toppen Shopping Centre Collaborate with JDT to Build Community Engagement in Johor Through Football

As a key component of the partnership, Toppen will be home to a dedicated fan clubhouse at the centre's rooftop, The Topp. Scheduled to open in early 2024, the clubhouse will feature a merchandising store and a curated space for JDT fans to gather outside the stadium. Toppen is in the midst of securing live screenings of all JDT matches, which will make it the sole destination in Johor, beyond the JDT stadium, where fans can consistently enjoy live games alongside fellow enthusiasts. Details of the partnership was announced at a press conference held at the JDT Head Quarters on 5 October 2023.

Meanwhile, IKEA Tebrau is finalising a unique concept taking shape within the JDT stadium, offering fans the opportunity to savour their favourite IKEA food while immersing themselves in home furnishing inspiration. Other components of the partnership include IKEA for Business design solutions for key areas at the JDT stadium, and special promotions for JDT fans at IKEA Tebrau.

At the heart of this partnership lies a shared vision to encourage communities to lead an active lifestyle. At Toppen, this commitment is exemplified by the rooftop facilities at The Topp, which include a multipurpose court, skate park, and free climbing wall to the many activities we organise from weekly Zumba classes to community runs. This is further supported by a strong tenant mix that makes sports and wellness more accessible to the community.

Arnoud Bakker, Commercial Director, Ikano Centres, said, "Ikano Centres' meeting places are more than just places to shop. We are committed to elevating experiences for our communities, and this partnership is a natural extension of our mission to create destinations that engage and inspire our visitors. It is a known fact that sports have a unique power to unite people and foster connections, which is why our destination is committed to building communities. We are excited to partner with JDT in strengthening our ties with football fans in South Malaysia and creating a second home for JDT supporters in Johor Bahru."

Tony Vatuiu, Store Manager, IKEA Tebrau, said "Our aim is to create a better everyday life for the many Johoreans with well-designed, functional and high-quality home furnishing at affordable prices. We are delighted to be able to make IKEA Tebrau even more accessible through this collaboration. I truly feel that the partnership between IKEA Tebrau, Toppen, and JDT would be a 'dream team' of well-loved brands coming together."

The synergy between these brands extends beyond their passion for football and encompasses the spirit of teamwork and togetherness, mirroring the very essence of the sport itself.

"JDT is absolutely thrilled to partner with IKEA Tebrau and Toppen in our shared mission to unite communities through the power of sports. This partnership isn't just about the matches. It's about creating a sense of belonging and excitement for our fans." said Alistair Edwards, JDT Chief Executive Officer.

Earlier this year, IKEA Tebrau and JDT exclusively partnered with Toppen for the Fan Token Launch, featuring meet and greet sessions, exclusive JDT merchandise, live match screenings, and engaging football-themed activities for shoppers.

While the full details of the partnership are being finalised, other components of the collaboration include key events featuring the JDT brand and players at both IKEA Tebrau and Toppen, regular fan rewards, brand presence at the JDT stadium, regular CSR commitments between all three brands, and an on-going forum for knowledge sharing on areas such as facility and operational management, safety and security, and project management.

For more details, please visit www.toppen.my.

About Toppen Shopping Centre

Toppen Shopping Centre is a 1.25 million square foot meeting place anchored by the first IKEA store outside of the Klang Valley. The rooftop, known as The Topp, is home to the first-of-its-kind community hub with everything from skateboarding and rock climbing to alfresco dining and cinema. The centre is one among the portfolio of centres owned by Ikano Retail. Together with IKEA Tebrau, Toppen delivers a fun day out for the many people of Southern Malaysia and beyond.

About IKEA Malaysia

IKEA is the world's largest home furnishing retailer with 460 stores across more than 60 countries. IKEA Malaysia is part of Ikano Retail, one of 12 IKEA franchisees and the only one owned by the family of Ingvar Kamprad, who founded IKEA in 1943.

IKEA Malaysia creates a better everyday life by offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low, that as many people as possible can afford them. Ikano Handel Sdn. Bhd. owns and operates four omnichannel stores in Malaysia, including IKEA Damansara, IKEA Cheras, IKEA Tebrau and IKEA Batu Kawan. To learn more, visit IKEA.my

About Ikano Centres

Our portfolio of shopping centres is the heart and hubs of our communities, creating a better everyday life for the 100 million visitors who visit us every year. Together with our IKEA stores, we create meeting places for friends and families to have a safe and fun day out. We also develop land and invest in residential, office and other types of real estate to create vibrant destinations where people can live, work and play. With strong ambitions to grow our portfolio, we currently operate five meeting places in Malaysia and Thailand including IPC and MyTOWN in Kuala Lumpur, Toppen in Johor Bahru, Klippa, the first phase of our shopping centre in Penang, and Megabangna in Bangkok. We are part of Ikano Retail, the only IKEA franchisee in the world owned by the Kamprad family that founded IKEA. To learn more, visit our Ikano Centres WEBSITE or LINKEDIN page.

