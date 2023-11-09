IMA Launches 2024 AsiaPac Student Case Competition

Students will have the chance to showcase their accounting and finance skills at the AsiaPac finals, with winners receiving a U.S. CMA Scholarship and an Amazon gift voucher

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA ® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on the advancement of the management accounting profession, is accepting entries for the 2024 IMA AsiaPac Student Case Competition now through 2 February 2024. This prestigious competition invites university students from the Asia Pacific region to take part in this challenging but rewarding competition, which provides an opportunity for students to interpret, analyze, evaluate, synthesize, and communicate a solution to a management accounting problem.

Students across the Asia Pacific will need to register and compete as a team of three to five members. Members of the group can be from different academic programs but must all be from the same institution/university. As part of the case competition, teams need to prepare and present virtually to IMA members and distinguished business professionals.

The 2024 case study was written by Jason Porter, Ph.D. from Carson College of Business at Washington State University, and Michael W. Penn Jr., Ph.D. and James Turner, Ph.D., from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Participants will need to think strategically and use their analytical skills to solve the business case "Determining How to Classify Stock Investments: The Case of Unbekannt, Inc." which asks students to look at the fictitious food distributor's current strategic position and to determine the correct classification for Unbekannt's investment in Éxito Real, Inc.

The top three winning teams of the AsiaPac competition will be awarded prizes* consisting of a U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) Scholarship worth over US$2,000, Amazon gift vouchers, and the opportunity to participate in the Team Membership Program with an IMA chapter. ** Additionally, the first place winning team will receive an exclusive career preparation and development mentoring session with Dr. Josh Heniro, managing director of IMA Asia Pacific.

"Building on the resounding success of previous years, this competition once again provides a unique opportunity for students to hone their strategic thinking abilities while tackling real-world challenges faced by enterprises. It goes beyond textbooks, encouraging the development of critical-thinking skills, the art of making informed decisions, and effective communication – qualities that are in high demand in today's professional landscape," said Heniro. "Over the years, we have seen a remarkable evolution in the quality and creativity of solutions proposed by students, and this year promises to be no different. We eagerly anticipate the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that the returning competition will bring. IMA Asia Pacific is committed to nurturing the talent and problem-solving capabilities of our future industry leaders, and we look forward to an exciting and engaging competition."

Full competition details are available here: 2024 IMA AsiaPac Student Case Competition

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and more than 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and the Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org .

*Terms and conditions apply. ** Subject to the presence of a local chapter in the country where the winning team is based.

SOURCE IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)