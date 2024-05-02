impress.ai launches impress.ignite: The plug and play AI-powered recruitment solution for mid-market companies

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based impress.ai, a leader in enterprise recruitment software solutions, launches impress.ignite for mid-market companies. impress.ignite promises a transformational change in recruitment, enabling growing businesses to launch hiring workflows in just one hour.

Transform your recruitment in 60 minutes

impress.ignite tackles specific recruitment challenges faced by mid-market companies. This one-stop solution helps hire the best candidates faster through:

Automated Candidate Screening: AI pre-screens applicants, saving you time and effort.

AI pre-screens applicants, saving you time and effort. Intelligent Resume Scoring: Focus on the best candidates with data-driven insights.

Focus on the best candidates with data-driven insights. Seamless Interview Scheduling: Coordinate interviews effortlessly with both candidates and hiring managers.

Coordinate interviews effortlessly with both candidates and hiring managers. Analytics Supported Hiring: Quality hiring backed by multiple data points.

"Focus on Growth, Not Recruitment" - Vaisagh Viswanathan, CEO of impress.ai

"impress.ignite isn't just a product, it's a game-changer for growing businesses," says Vaisagh Viswanathan, CEO of impress.ai. "At impress.ai, our mission has always been to democratize transformative and responsible AI for recruitment teams globally, not just large enterprises. impress.ignite marks a major step forward. With its 1 hour implementation, user-friendly interface, and transparent pricing, impress.ignite empowers Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to focus on what matters most – hiring the best talent, faster."

Transparent pricing & easy deployment

Get started today with impress.ignite's transparent pricing starting from $10K annually with a monthly subscription available. Flexible plans cater to your specific hiring volume and frequency.

Ready to ignite your hiring? To find out more visit https://impress.ai/impress-ignite/

Media Enquiries:

Mohamed Farook

[email protected]

SOURCE impress.ai