Incubase Studio's Touring Experience Transforms Entertainment In Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incubase Studio brings touring experiences to Southeast Asia that incorprate revolutionary production techniques, highlighted by the resounding success of One Piece "The Great Era of Piracy" Exhibition Asia Tour and The Conjuring Universe Tour. Adding to their impressive lineup is their latest addition Attack on Titan: Final Exhibition in Malaysia just opened on April 25th, joining Incubase Studio's roster of providing audiences the opportunity to engage with iconic franchises in a whole new way.

As an ambitious producer and organizer of exceptional entertainment experiences based in Hong Kong, Incubase Studio partners with leading entertainment franchises such as animation series One Piece, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen and manga Attack on Titan, as well as Hollywood productions The Conjuring Universe, Frozen and The Minions.

The Conjuring Universe Tour, which immerses people in the iconic scenes from the most successful horror franchise of all time, made its debut in Malaysia and toured most recently across Taiwan. The One Piece "The Great Era of Piracy" Exhibition Asia Tour has been captivating audiences in various locations, starting from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, and now in Thailand, with plans to expand to more destinations across Asia. Following the recent conclusion of the Minion's Perspective exhibition at Malaysia's Resorts World Genting, the new Attack on Titan: Final Exhibition has come to life in April at Fahrenheit88 in Kuala Lumpur.

Exciting Adventures Ahead

In 2024, Incubase Studio has ambitious plans to deliver an even more exhilarating lineup of adventures across Asia. Building upon the success of collaboration with One Piece and The Conjuring Universe, they aim to captivate audiences with more beloved entertainment franchises like Peppa Pig, Dragon Ball, and Crayon Shinchan all to be brought to live.

"Incubase's content is available for a limited time, offering refreshing experiences to visitors in densely populated regions, while our highly reusable and mobile equipment is at a fraction of the cost of constructing permanent theme parks and attractions," shared Sion Yip, Founder and Managing Director of Incubase Studio. With over 20 years of expertise in branding, physical and digital entertainment, animation and movie production, Sion Yip's leadership drives the company's success.

Pushing the boundaries of production, their innovative touring experience model enables them to achieve faster turnaround times, reach a wider geographic audience by touring multiple countries annually, and adopt an asset-light approach. As a result, their productions have garnered significant attention from commercial real estate and entertainment facility operators throughout Asia, who are increasingly drawn to the compelling opportunities presented by Incubase Studio's unique model.

Well Positioned To Embrace The Entertainment Boom

Their successful touring exhibitions serve as a testament to Incubase Studio's ability to deliver extraordinary entertainment experiences, as well as clearly demonstrate the demand for such experiences in the Southeast Asia region. With the Location Based Entertainment industry valued at US$3.5 billion in 2023, there is now room for even more growth in this exciting and unique industry as things return to a new norm after the pandemic.

Already committed to creating a design and project management hub in Kuala Lumpur to serve the region, Incubase Studio is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising popularity of Japanese animation intellectual properties and is set to shape the future of entertainment in Southeast Asia in the years to come.

In addition to their touring successes, Incubase Studio has an impressive track record in organizing IP-based attractions. Their portfolio includes The World of Studio Ghibli Animation Exhibition, The Art of DC Exhibition and Frozen the Exhibition in Hong Kong. With over 100 licensing projects and successful collaborations with international licensors such as Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Universal, Sanrio, Toei Animation and more, Incubase Studio continues to establish itself as a trusted partner in the industry.

About Incubase Studio

At Incubase Studio, imaginations are conceived into reality. The studio curates the most exciting immersive experiences to celebrate and connect fandoms worldwide. Incubase Studio is an industry leader in the curation of unique immersive experiences of the highest quality with engaging storytelling and interactive devices. Based in Hong Kong, Incubase has built an extensive network of local and international partners throughout the years to efficiently execute event planning and touring operations.

www.incubasestudio.com

