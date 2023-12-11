JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally acclaimed, Indonesia's No.1 coocaa TV successfully secured the Guinness World Record for "Most people unboxing online and in a single venue simultaneously" on November 24, 2023, alongside supporters from 8 countries. Amid the rigors of the challenge, coocaa TV exemplified superlative craftsmanship through a robust 60cm product drop test, accentuating a pivotal element attributing to its profound resonance in the Indonesian market——High Quality. Join coocaa in witnessing the brand's new glory and miracles during the globally anticipated Double 12 promotion.

Indonesia's No.1 coocaa TV Share Honors of Guinness World Record Achievement with Consumers in 12.12 Event

Special gifts for a special moment with cherished memories. To celebrate this remarkable Guinness World Record, coocaa presents 1,000 custom Guinness notebooks and 200 Guinness-themed coocaa mascot Cobby pillows to its esteemed consumers both online and offline. To enhance the celebration, more gifts such as Netflix memberships and game controllers will be offered. Every honor bestowed upon coocaa belongs to each and every consumer and supporter. All these perks are intended to express gratitude for the ongoing and unwavering following, choice, and support extended to coocaa. Join coocaa in making this December a memorable and festive experience together.

It's time to unveil the flagship product from coocaa for the highly anticipated Double 12 promotion – the 50Y72 TV. It boasts cutting-edge voice control technology with impressive features like lightning-fast responsiveness, precise 90° voice pickup, and an outstanding 97% voice recognition rate, ensuring a seamless tech experience. But that's not all – the TV goes beyond by prioritizing your eye health with Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light. It seamlessly integrates into your daily life, providing a perfect blend of advanced technology and eye-friendly design. What makes the 50Y72 TV even more exciting is its integration with Google TV products, elevating your entertainment experience to new heights. Now, consumers can enjoy the perfect combination of innovative technology, eye care benefits, and a TV that seamlessly fits into lifestyle. Get ready to experience the future of home entertainment! More please visite: https://www.instagram.com/coocaaindonesia/

The top-notch product with the best market feedback. coocaa's No.1 sales perfectly reflect its popularity among TV consumers. Thanks to all the support and trust from users, coocaa is ready for even more success and cool innovations worldwide. With a dedicated emphasis on ensuring user satisfaction, coocaa is all set to keep leading the way in the world of TVs.

