Innovative C-Beauty: Florasis Launches Nomadic Glam at @cosme Tokyo

TOKYO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florasis, a leading innovator in the C-beauty industry, announces the esteemed launch of the Nomadic Glam Collection, available from February 21st to March 12th at the @cosme store in Tokyo. This pop-up event is an homage to the rich cultural fabric, beauty, and ingenuity, inspired by the nomadic traditions of China's ethnic Mongolian culture and the captivating landscapes of Northern China.

The Nomadic Glam Collection encapsulates the essence of nature and the spirit of adventure. The lineup, featuring the "Into the Wild" eyeshadow palette, ultra-smooth satin liquid lipsticks, Flawless Jade foundation, among others, is designed to bring the vitality of the prairies into everyday beauty routines. Each purchase of the Flawless Jade foundation is paired with a complimentary refill, underscoring Florasis' commitment to sustainability and ecological responsibility.

With a harmonious blend of ancient Eastern beauty practices and modern technological advancements, Florasis crafts formulas enriched with traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) floral essences. This innovative approach not only fosters wellbeing but also positions the brand at the forefront of beauty trends. The Nomadic Glam Collection's packaging, embellished with the Ulzii knot totem and complemented by artisanal leather accessories, narrates the brand's legacy and craftsmanship.

As the exclusive C-beauty brand featured at @cosme Tokyo, a testament to its unique presence in one of the world's most developed beauty markets. The event at the onset of 2023 was met with enthusiasm from a discerning Japanese audience. This ongoing engagement with @cosme Tokyo cements Florasis' commitment to the Japanese market, showcasing the brand's innovative beauty narratives in a nation celebrated for its beauty industry excellence.

Building on the overwhelming response to the Blooming Rouge Love Lock Lipstick's debut in Japan in 2021. An annual investment exceeding $27 million into research and development reflects Florasis' in-depth understanding of consumer preferences, as evidenced by the warm reception of products like the Floral Engraving Phoenix Makeup Palette and the Flawless Jade Breathable Setting Powder. As part of a strategic global expansion, the brand is on course to establish 25 stores in Japan, contributing to the overarching goal of establishing a robust international presence.

Florasis cordially invites all to join the celebration of beauty and heritage at the @cosme Tokyo store. For further details on the pop-up event and to explore the Nomadic Glam Collection, please visit the official website or follow @florasis.official on social media.

About Florasis:

Founded in 2017 by the scenic West Lake in China, Florasis stands at the crossroads of ancient heritage and modern elegance, transforming time-honored beauty insights into present-day treasures. The brand is a testament to the synergy between artistry, nature, and scientific innovation, integrating time-tested floral and herbal extracts into contemporary formulations. Florasis offers a diverse product range, including face primers, foundations, blushes, highlighters, eye shadow palettes, skincare, and lipsticks. Products are available for purchase on Florasis.com and Amazon.

