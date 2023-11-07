Innovative inventions and applications recognised with Hong Kong ICT Awards 2023

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The presentation ceremony for the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2023 (the Awards) was held on November 3, with KRIP Limited being presented the Award of the Year from the Deputy Financial Secretary, Mr Michael Wong. KRIP Limited is also the winner of the FinTech Grand Award, surpassing seven other category winners with its winning entry, the krip HK.

The Deputy Financial Secretary, Mr Michael Wong (front row, centre), presents the Award of the Year at the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2023 Awards Presentation Ceremony to KRIP Limited in the evening (November 3). The Chairman of the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2023 Grand Judging Panel, the President of City University of Hong Kong, Professor Freddy Boey (front row, left), is also present.

Mr Wong praised the winners for their groundbreaking innovations and initiatives which show the capability and enthusiasm of pushing the boundaries of excellence beyond limits, adding that the cutting-edge solutions and applications they have produced help create a positive impact on society and showcase Hong Kong as a global information and communications technology (ICT) hub. He noted that the Government is also making continuous efforts to adopt cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain and Web3 among others, to propel the development of Hong Kong into a smart city as well as expedite the development of the digital economy.

The Hong Kong ICT Awards aims to recognise and promote outstanding local ICT inventions and applications. It has been widely recognised as an annual flagship event of the local industry since its debut in 2006. In addition to encouraging and recognising local innovations, the Awards also helps the winners and their products enter the Mainland and overseas markets.

Led by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer and with the concerted efforts of all Leading Organisers, the Steering Committee and Standards Assurance Sub-committee, the Grand Judging Panel, judges, assessors and supporting organisations, the annual Hong Kong ICT Awards concluded successfully. The Chairman of the Grand Judging Panel, the President of City University of Hong Kong, Professor Freddy Boey, congratulated the awardees for their exceptional initiatives which were geared towards improving people's lives.

"The awardees' innovative solutions and groundbreaking initiatives have set a benchmark of excellence that inspires and motivates the ICT community," Professor Boey said, adding that he was especially excited about the Student Innovation Grand Award as Hong Kong is blessed with an incredibly talented student body, and it behoved everyone to help guide young people towards their dreams.

The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, presented trophies to the eight winners of Grand Awards to commend their outstanding performance. The awardees are:

Digital Entertainment Grand Award

Quantum Matrix Limited / Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association Limited

(JUXTAPOSED 2022 FASHION META)



FinTech Grand Award

KRIP Limited

(krip HK )



ICT Startup Grand Award

LASENSE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Laser Absorption Spectroscopy for Early Lung Cancer Screening)



Smart Business Grand Award

Optix Solutions Limited / MTR Corporation Limited

(Revolutionizing Quality Control and Assurance in the Construction Industry Using AI)



Smart Living Grand Award

Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital

(Making the invisible become touchable: 3D Printing of realistic anatomical model with tactile reality)



Smart Mobility Grand Award

TriTerra Technology Limited

(Kaihon1000 Smart Power Station)



Smart People Grand Award

Cognitact Limited

(Protein Biomarkers for Assessing Alzheimer's Disease)



Student Innovation Grand Award

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (ZENG Jingqiang)

(Meditech )

Detailed information of the winners and the event are available on the website of the Hong Kong ICT Awards (www.hkictawards.hk).

