InterContinental Singapore and discovermarket partner to offer first-of-its-kind rain protection package

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterContinental Singapore, the luxury 5-star hotel nested in the historic heart of Singapore, has partnered with international insurtech discovermarket to offer Rain Resist Bliss Package, a first-of-its-kind rain protection offering. Guests who book the Rain Resist Bliss Package are entitled to a refund equal to their single-night room rate, in the event of rain.

Leveraging discovermarket's cutting-edge embedded insurance technology, the Rain Resist Bliss Package enables InterContinental Singapore's guests to explore the city's rich heritage and indulge in luxurious experiences, regardless of weather conditions.

Should rain duration exceed cumulative 2 hours during daylight hours, triggering a recorded rain event, hotel guests will automatically receive a rebate voucher within 7 working days. Facilitated by discovermarket's seamless integration with weather data, insurers, and brokers, the entire claims process is automated, providing guests with a streamlined and comprehensive protection experience.

"We have introduced this insurance package so guests can confidently book a stay any time of year and make the most of all that The Lion City has to offer, rain or shine." said Andreas Kraemer, general manager at the InterContinental Singapore.

Patrick Bühler, CEO and Founder of discovermarket, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are honored to be a part of this groundbreaking initiative, introducing the first-of-its-kind rain insurance package in Singapore. This partnership is well-aligned with our mission – discovering new ways to implement insurance for a hassle-free and digital-first experience. We look forward to working with InterContinental Singapore to push innovation and provide customers with top-notch insurance experience in the months to come."

Exclusively available for suite room bookings starting from SGD $850 per night, guests opting for this package will enjoy additional benefits such as 24/7 butler service and access to the prestigious Club InterContinental Lounge.

About discovermarket

discovermarket is a global insurtech company headquartered in Switzerland, with operations spanning South-East Asia and a network encompassing over 200 million customers via ecosystem partners. discovermarket's API marketplace connects insurers, brokers, and service providers, enabling a truly digital insurance journey and making insurance affordable, accessible, and attractive for everyone.

For more information, visit https://discovermarket.com/.

About InterContinental® Singapore

A luxury landmark set in the heart of a historic precinct, InterContinental Singapore is deeply rooted in the heritage of the arts and cultural districts of Bugis and Bras Basah. Positioned in proximity to established historical enclaves including Arab Street, Kampong Glam and Little India, InterContinental Singapore is also conveniently located next to Bugis Junction shopping complex, Singapore's first glass-covered air-conditioned shopping street. Drawing on the city's rich heritage and multi-faceted cultures inspired by the surrounding locale, the 403- guestroom hotel exudes a residential charm that harmoniously marries luxury and elegance with hints of locality. Comprising a Main Tower that suitably blends heritage-inspired furnishings with modern-day comforts, and a Heritage Wing which is distinctly reflective of the Peranakan culture, all rooms and suites incorporate a touch of historic charm.

For more information, visit https://singapore.intercontinental.com/, https://twitter.com/InterConHotels, http://www.facebook.com/ICSingapore or https://www.instagram.com/interconsin/.

SOURCE discovermarket Asia Pte. Ltd.