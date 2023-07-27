Introducing All-New Mazda CX-60: A Premium SUV Inspired by Japanese Philosophy, Seamlessly Blending High Performance and Eco-Friendliness

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (EMI), the sole agent and exclusive distributor of Mazda in Indonesia, is thrilled to launch their newest SUV, the All-New Mazda CX-60. Full equipped with a range of the latest advanced features that were not present in the previous Mazda premium SUV collections, this SUV displays an elegant decorative body with maximum performance and eco-friendly features. This series is the perfect addition to the 15 premium Mazda SUV variants distributed by PT EMI to satisfy the demand of dynamic driving for premium SUV enthusiasts in Indonesia.

The All-New Mazda enters the Indonesian premium SUV market showcasing the refined Mazda's signature design, combined with Driver Personalization System technology for sophisticated features that enhance the driving experience.

The All-New Mazda CX-60 carries the enriched Jinba-Ittai philosophy brought by the Mazda engineers, The Perfect Jinba-Ittai. This philosophy has been part of Mazda's long journey in the product model development over three generations, defining the seamless relationship between the vehicle and the driver, especially in safety and comfort. Ricky Thio, Managing Director of Eurokars Motor Indonesia, said, "The design of the All-New Mazda CX-60 reflects the unique Japanese Jinba-Ittai culture and aesthetic philosophy. In addition, with the SUV rooted in the harmony between driving, humanity, and environment, premium-class SUV enthusiasts can have a better driving experience in every move."

The All-New Mazda CX-60 is the embodiment of the "Truly Mass Craftsmanship, Crafted in Japan" spirit, where Mazda's products are designed with specific calculations using human-centric philosophy, positioning Mazda as the "Japanese Mastery Car". Such wisdom inspires each Mazda engineer to create each part of a vehicle that provides a driving experience full of comfort, safety, and convenience.

The Elegance that Shines Through the Exterior and Color Variants

The All-New Mazda CX-60 comes with a range of premium colors and an elegant exterior with exquisite curves that blend in with the natural light and shadows around it. Inspired by organic elements and Japanese calligraphy movements, the All-New Mazda CX-60 curves were smoothly designed from the ground up to harmonize the beauty of nature and the world of the driver.

One of the All-New Mazda CX-60's strengths are the Noble Toughness impression on the exterior – a concept that combines the uniqueness and elegance of the Kodo design philosophy with the rear-wheel-drive SUV chassis, along with the signature side on the front fender with the INLINE 6 emblem. This Kodo design philosophy is combined with the toughness of SUV architecture with the FR (front engine, rear-wheel-drive) layout. Its presence in the Indonesia market is presented in a variant of the drive wheel platform, namely All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with the i-ACTIV setting, which primarily supports the movement of all wheels.

The distinguished design of the All-New Mazda CX-60 is also shown by the Kakenui stitching in the nappa leather on the interior seats, along with the alloy of premium materials, such as woven textiles and maple wood in a contemporary-looking interior. The vehicle control carrying an ergonomic concept was also carefully pinned in the middle of the SUV. This overall layout combination gives the impression of a palatial and serene, yet sophisticated space that creates ease and harmony during the drive.

The Enactment of State-of-the-art Technology in the Newest Features of All-New Mazda CX-60

In this series, Mazda is once again embedding the latest technology advancement by introducing the Driver Personalization System. This technology lets the driver have the freedom to automatically adjust their position to ensure comfort during the drive, including the position of the seat, steering wheel, side mirrors, and heads-up display by inputting the driver's height information. Moreover, this technology sets and stores the driver's personal preferences on the inside cabin temperature, sound system, also the active i-Activsense safety system.

The Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) feature, a system that switches the driving mode based on the current situation of road, vehicle, and the driver's condition, emerges as one of the prominent features owned by All-New Mazda CX-60. It allows the driver to choose various driving modes, from normal, sport, to off-road. The signature Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) and the newest 8-speed automatic transmission are also present, delivering the most stable, comfortable, and safe driving experience.

The All-New Mazda CX-60 series arrived in Indonesia in two editions, Elite and Kuro. These two editions use the 3.3 L inline 6-cylinder, e-Skyactiv-G, and turbocharged, and come with the M-Hybrid Boost (Mild Hybrid System) technology that produces 280 HP and 450 Nm torque, making the series fuel-efficient with maximum performance. Pramita Sari, Marketing & Communications Eurokars Motor Indonesia General Manager, stated, "We hope that these comprehensive technologies and performances that still retain Mazda's signature design characteristics and aerodynamic accents on the sides of the vehicle add more nuances in sport and elegance, making the SUV suitable for those independent achiever drivers."

In every purchase of the All-New Mazda CX-60 is included the 5-Year Extended Warranty and MyMazda Service Special Package for CX-60, an after-sales service guarantee (parts and labor) for 3 years or 60.000 KM (whichever comes first).

All-New Mazda CX-60 Elite Kuro Price OTR Jakarta Rp1.188.800,000 Rp1.188.800,000 Color Rhodium White Metallic* Machine Grey Metallic* Platinum Quartz Metallic Jet Black Mica (*) Premium Color: additional price Rp 4.000,000 Rhodium White Metallic* Soul Red Crystal Metallic* Deep Crystal Blue Mica (*) Premium Color: additional price Rp 4.000,000 Interior Pure White Nappa Leather Interior, Maple wood trim with woven fabric trim Tan Nappa Leather Interior combined with suede material Exterior 20-inch diamond-cut wheels, Bar type front grille, bright chrome signature wing, side signature, window trim and rear bumper garnish. 20-inch gloss black wheels, honeycomb type front grille, dark chrome signature wing, side signature and rear bumper garnish

About PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia

PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (EMI), part of Eurokars Group, is the sole agent and exclusive distributor of Mazda vehicles in Indonesia. The distribution network of Mazda dealers in Indonesia was officially transferred on February 1st, 2017, from PT Mazda Motor Indonesia (MMI) to PT EMI. Under PT EMI, Mazda recorded significant sales growth in the domestic premium cars market through its models and features.

Thirty years ago, Eurokars Group, founded by Karsono Kwee, began its journey as a privately-owned car distributorship that manages the dealerships of luxury vehicle brands by selling a collection of sports vehicles. Eurokars Group has won various industry awards, such as Enterprise 50 and Superbrands.

For further information on the All-New Mazda CX-60 specifications and images reference, visit https://tinyurl.com/Mediakit-AllNewMazdaCX60 .

