Introducing Smart Rental Web 3.0 - "My Sustainability Choice": Malaysia's First Sustainable Laptop Subscription Service

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to revolutionize the tech industry and promote environmental sustainability, Linear Channel Sdn Bhd (well known as "Smart Rental") is proud to unveil Smart Rental Web 3.0: "My Sustainability Choice," the country's first-ever sustainability laptop subscription service on 25th April 2024. More than just an e-Commerce platform, "My Sustainability Choice" is a subscription-based initiative driven by the Green Movement, aimed at reducing e-waste and promoting Eco-conscious computing practices.

"My Sustainability Choice" is built on the core principles of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sustainability. This is to sustain the life-cycle of computers, thereby mitigating the impact of excessive e-waste on our planet. For information, the RESPO WEEE Association estimates that 61.3 million tons of e-waste are expected to be generated in 2023, of which only 18% will be properly processed and recycled.

Key Features of "My Sustainability Choice":

Planet Points Earning: Subscribers earn Planet Points with every unit subscribed, which can be used to offset future subscriptions, redeem high-value products, or contribute to supporting B40 Students.

Green Warrior Program: This unique program offers the opportunity to transition from a subscription to ownership at the end of the 3rd year, at just 8% of the recommended retail price. We encourage you to return the equipment, allowing it to circulate within a properly maintained ecosystem, thus extending its life-cycle and contributing to support B40 Students.

In addition to these features, "My Sustainability Choice" also offers a referral program where users are rewarded for referring others to join the movement. Smart Rental's technology tracks referrals, ensuring ambassadors earn commissions for every person who joins the network through them. This network effect aims to promote sustainable practices and contribute to saving the planet.

Joshua Chin, Founder and CEO of Smart Rental, commented, "We are thrilled to introduce 'My Sustainability Choice' to the Malaysian market. Our vision is to witness Smart Rental evolve into a global marketplace for subscription-based Green Products catering to businesses and consumers worldwide. With the support of our clients, we are already making a positive impact by supporting over 200 B40 Students through our Sambong Future Foundation. We believe that by incentivizing eco-conscious choices and fostering a community-driven approach, we can drive real change and create a more sustainable future for all."

Smart Rental unveils not only a new product but also deepens its collaboration with FSBM Holdings Berhad, a company listed on Bursa Malaysia. Linear Channel Sdn Bhd and FSBM i-Design Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of FSBM Holdings Berhad, will formalize their partnership with the signing of a Collaboration Agreement on 25th April 2024, building upon the Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") established on May 9 last year.

Upon the signing of the agreement, LCSB has appointed FSBM I-Design as a distributor for its Smart Agility Programme, Save + Swift = Smile Programme, Green Warrior Programme, and Smart Interactive White Board Programme. In return, FSBM I-Design will supply LCSB with laptops, tablets, mobile devices, and/or personal computers for the above mentioned programmes. Moreover, both parties have committed to collaborating on various initiatives, including co-marketing initiatives, customer base expansion, cybersecurity risk assessments and vulnerability testing, disaster recovery solutions, and joint bidding and tendering for IT-related scope projects.

Last but not least, as part of its continuous growth strategy and commitment to transparency, Smart Rental is actively pursuing a NASDAQ listing. Engaging a professional financial advisory firm for the NASDAQ IPO program underscores Smart Rental's dedication to this endeavor. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering value to shareholders while advancing its sustainability agenda.

About Linear Channel Sdn Bhd

Linear Channel has been in the computer refurbishment business since 1999. The Company awarded as Microsoft 1st Authorized Refurbisher in Malaysia and expanded its business model from traditional buy and sell into a Subscription Model in 2020.

With its brand name Smart Rental, the company was first introduced to the market based on a Haas (Hardware-as-a-Service) service provision model (integrated Credit, Services, Exchange into monthly subscription service).

Smart Rental successfully raised RM4.6 million and RM1.33 million via MyStartr ECF platform in 2021 and 2020. This project was facilitated by Malaysia's leading equity crowdfunding (ECF) platform, MyStartr, which was approved by the Securities Commission (SC) for the Malaysia Co-Investment Fund (MYCIF).

About FSBM Holdings Berhad

FSBM Holdings Berhad (FSBM) was incorporated in 1984 as Talasco Computers Sdn Bhd. In 1991, Talasco Computers Sdn Bhd changed its name to Fujitsu Systems Business (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and was subsequently listed on Bursa Securities (then known as the Second Board of the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange) in 1994.

In 2001, the Company diversified its business to sell non-Fujitsu products and services and extended its business activities outside of Malaysia, resulting in a change in company name to its present name, FSBM Holdings Berhad.

The Company is now focusing on developing its IT services segment. The range of services the Company offering are Platform Design and Development, Technical Support and Maintenance Services, Refurbishment and/or lease/rental services, Managed Security Services and Smart Manufacturing Solutions

