J Hotel Shanghai Tower Unveils "Autumn's Finest", a Seasonal Hairy Crab Feast Crafted by Huaiyang Master Chef Zhou Xiaoyan

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As autumn paints Shanghai in shades of gold, J Hotel Shanghai Tower, perched atop China's tallest building, introduces a limited-time "Hairy Crab Set Menu" at Heavenly Jin. Created in collaboration with Master Chef Zhou Xiaoyan, an inheritor of China's Intangible Cultural Heritage in Huaiyang cuisine, the restaurant celebrates the season's finest flavors. Guests are invited to dine above the clouds, where culinary craftsmanship meets breathtaking skyline views in a poetic encounter of tradition and innovation.

Heavenly Jin: Where Culinary Art Meets the Shanghai Skyline

Located on the 120th floor of Shanghai Tower, Heavenly Jin holds the Guinness World Records as the highest restaurant in a building. It reimagines the elegance of Jiangnan cuisine through a modern lens, combining refined techniques with artistic presentation. From every table, guests can take in pleasing panoramas of the city, the glittering towers of Lujiazui, the winding curves of the Huangpu River, and the far horizon where the Yangtze meets the sea. Here, dining becomes an experience suspended between sky and flavor, a quiet dialogue between cuisine and the city below.

Master Chef Zhou Xiaoyan: The Voice of Huaiyang Cuisine Heritage

Autumn in China has long been a season of flavor and reflection, a time to savor, gather, and enjoy the richness of the harvest. As the Inheritor of China's Intangible Cultural Heritage in Huaiyang Cuisine and Culinary Consultant of Heavenly Jin, Chef Zhou Xiaoyan transforms this timeless culinary tradition into a modern expression of artistry and taste.

With nearly five decades of mastery, Chef Zhou brings the precision and poetry of Huaiyang cuisine to life, crafting each dish as both a feast and a story of the season. This "Hairy Crab Set Menu" uses premium hairy crabs from Yangcheng Lake, paired with seasonal ingredients like osmanthus, chrysanthemum, fish maw, and peanut sprouts etc. Each dish captures the poetry of the season and the craftsmanship of fine Chinese dining.

This seasonal tasting journey presents a series of exquisite dishes inspired by autumn's bounty. Highlights include Amber Elegance, a delicate tofu sphere filled with crab roe and crab meat in a light jackfruit broth, balancing richness with gentle sweetness; Chrysanthemum Grace, wok-fried fish maw with crab oil and pickled peanut sprouts, topped with chrysanthemum petals for a subtle floral note; Golden Reunion, braised sturgeon tendon and bird's nest cooked with rich crab roe, symbolizing prosperity and grace; and Steamed Hairy Crab with Osmanthus and Chinese Yellow Wine, where the natural sweetness of the crab is enhanced by the mellow fragrance of aged Chinese rice wine and the floral perfume of osmanthus blossoms.

From October 28th to December 8th, 2025, this exquisite autumn tasting menu is available at Heavenly Jin, priced at RMB 1,888 per person, subject to a 15% service charge. And guests may enhance the experience with an optional pairing of Gu Yue Long Shan 1959 Green Jade 20-Year Shaoxing Wine, with its rich aroma and smooth finish. This vintage Chinese rice wine complements the sweetness of crab meat and the creaminess of roe, creating a pairing deeply rooted in Chinese culinary tradition yet refined for the modern palate.

For reservations of the limited-time "Hairy Crab Set Menu", please call +86 21 3886 8989. For a memorable stay experience above the clouds, visit the official Jin Jiang Rewards, Radisson Rewards, www.jhotel-shanghai.com or contact [email protected].

ABOUT JIN JIANG RADISSON HOTELS

Established under Jin Jiang International Group, Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels is a business structure formed by Jin Jiang International Hotel Management Co., Ltd. and Radisson Hotel Group China. Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels provides a complete hospitality solution for luxury and high-end hotels, creating outstanding value and exceptional stay experience for guests while meeting the evolving needs of tourism industry.

The portfolio of Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels comprises of 10 brands: J, Yan Garden, Kunlun, Jin Jiang Hotel, Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, and Golden Tulip.

Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels offers dual loyalty programs: Jin Jiang Rewards and Radisson Rewards, tailormade for domestic and international guests. Our loyalty programs are designed to deliver an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, offering exclusive privileges and benefits to our valued members.

ABOUT J

Above All Else

J is an important milestone for Jin Jiang International, being the first Chinese company successfully developed a top-of-class "Chinese global brand". Meticulously crafted over the course of years, J brand inherits the essence of "Benevolence" advocated by Chinese Confucianism, conveying the cultural sentiment of "Like a Gentleman, with a Benevolent Heart".

The letter "J" is derived from the phonetic sound of the Chinese character "锦" (Jin), sharing the same initial letter as "Jin Jiang", thereby reflecting the close connection between the J brand and the Jin Jiang brand. The design inspiration for the J logo originates from the blooming magnolia, the official flower of Shanghai. The goal of J is to establish itself as a top global Chinese hotel brand positioned at the pinnacle of global hotel brands, originating from Shanghai and blooming worldwide.

