SHANGHAI, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 26, 2024, Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, announced that Jenny Zheng joins Illumina as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Greater China, and a member of the global executive management team, effective from February 26.

Ms. Zheng has more than 25 years of international experience in healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. Prior to joining Illumina, she served as Chairman and President of Xian Janssen Pharmaceutical Ltd. In her multiple leadership tenure, she has led teams across countries and regional markets to achieve double-digit topline and bottom-line growth for her organization, managed multiple strategic projects' successful operation. During this time, Ms. Zheng has led an innovation-focused development strategy that has resulted in accelerated access and availability of innovative medicines. Additionally, she has been instrumental in cultivating a high-performing, inclusive and purpose-driven management team.

Ms. Zheng is a respected business leader in pharmaceutical industry with wealthy experiences and enterprising spirit of innovation. She has been named to Forbes China Top 100 Businesswomen of 2022, and Fortune China's Most Powerful Women of 2022. Ms. Zheng holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and an MBA from University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"We are thrilled to have Jenny join us, her deep expertise in healthcare and global organizations will be great additions to the Greater China team and our broader Commercial organization." said Bas Verhoef, Head of Region for Europe and Interim Chief Commercial Officer at Illumina. "Greater China is a pivotal market for Illumina, I am confident that under Jenny's leadership, the region will continue to make breakthroughs and contribute to the company's long-term mission of improving human health."

"Genome sequencing is increasingly penetrating the development of precision medicine and becoming an important force in improving health management across the human lifecycle." said Ms. Zheng. "I'm delighted to be joining Illumina and look forward to working with the team to expand the possibilities of genomics. We will continue to accelerate our innovation portfolios to take root in China, together with local partners to achieve mutual trust and success. We are committed to enhancing the reach and impact of NGS in both scientific research and clinical settings, deepening our localized strategies, and augmenting our manufacturing capabilities to better serve the dynamic healthcare needs in China."

