Jungheinrich Singapore Launched First-of-its-Kind Experience Centre in APAC; Continues to Lead in Sustainable Material Handling Amidst Global Economic Challenges

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungheinrich – a global leader in the manufacturing and development of advanced materials handling technology, from forklifts to fully-automated warehouses – proudly launched yesterday, 7 May 2024, its 'Jungheinrich Experience Centre' in Singapore, the first centre of its kind in APAC. The centre, located along 7 Joo Koon Way, was launched in conjunction with the Jungheinrich InnovXperience Open House 2024. Notable attendees include, representatives from the German Embassy Singapore, Dr Norbert Riedel, Ambassador of Germany to Singapore, and Christoph Hallier, Deputy Chief of Mission.

This launch comes after Jungheinrich's first Experience Centre was opened in Moosburg, Germany in 2010. Singapore was selected as the preferred location, given the ideal position as a tech hub, at the constant forefront of modern technologies in the APAC region.

The centre aims to provide visitors with insights into Jungheinrich's latest innovations and technology offerings and capabilities, ranging from trucks to racking to software systems, providing a one-stop solution for end-to-end needs. Currently on display is Jungheinrich's integration of Material Handling Equipment (MHE) with its Warehouse Management System (WMS) showcasing their range of robotics, automation, racking solutions, safety and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of their products first-hand.

Beyond attracting potential customers to invest in Jungheinrich's products, through the new centre's interactive demonstrations and educational programmes, Jungheinrich aims to collaborate with schools in Singapore to broaden educational opportunities, foster a deeper understanding of automation and robotics amongst students and inspire the next generation of innovators and industry leaders. Another key goal would be to highlight that automation can be safe and efficient, empowering students to explore the possibilities of modern technology.

Jungheinrich remains committed to innovation and sustainability, with its Lithium-ion technology adoption. Jungheinrich has sold over 1,000,000 electric trucks globally (Lithium and battery electric), reducing CO 2 emissions by up to 20%. This mirrors the market trend in Singapore's Forklift Truck Market, where the electric segment dominates, reflecting a shift towards sustainability and technology in material handling. Jungheinrich's leadership in sustainable practices aligns with this trend, showcasing the pivotal role of innovation in shaping industrial practices.

Jungheinrich's leadership in sustainable practices is evident through being certified as a top 1% sustainable company for three consecutive years by Ecovadis. Furthermore, Jungheinrich's pledge to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2050, as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), exemplifies its proactive stance in combating climate change. These initiatives not only demonstrate Jungheinrich's leadership in sustainability but also highlight Jungheinrich's dedication to reducing carbon footprint while delivering exceptional industrial and logistics solutions.

In FY2023, the Jungheinrich group reaffirmed its position as a powerhouse in industrial and logistical solutions, with incoming orders soaring by 9.3%, reaching 5,238 million euros (8.12 billion SGD) and group revenue surging by 16.4%, totalling 5,546 million euros (9.45 billion SGD).

At the Jungheinrich Experience Centre launch event, Mr. Benedict Kothe, Managing Director Jungheinrich Singapore and Malaysia shared, "We are thrilled to unveil the Jungheinrich Experience Centre in Singapore, highlighting our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and education. This centre will not only showcase our advanced solutions but also serve as a hub for collaboration and learning, empowering individuals and businesses to embrace Jungheinrich's process in automation."

About Jungheinrich

As one of the world's leading providers of intralogistics solutions, Jungheinrich has been advancing the development of innovative and sustainable products and solutions for material flows for over 70 years. As a pioneer in the sector, Jungheinrich are committed to creating the warehouse of the future. In 2023, Jungheinrich and its workforce of about 21,000 employees generated revenue of 5,546 billion euros.

Operating in Singapore since 2001, Jungheinrich has become a leading provider of sustainable material handling solutions. In the APAC region, the company has established seven direct sales units and over 14 partner companies, supported by a robust team of Key Account and After Sales professionals.

Find out more at https://www.jungheinrich.com.sg/

