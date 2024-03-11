Kampong Ramadan Feast at Atrium Restaurant

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Ramadan, the halal-certified Atrium Restaurant invites you to savour a culinary journey reminiscent of rustic kampong days from 11 March to 10 April 2024.

Immerse yourself in a celebration of bold and diverse flavors, featuring delights such as oxtail soup, terong sambal balado (eggplant & vegetables), lemak siput sedut (mud snails in coconut gravy), stir-fried sotong with sambal hijau, ayam masak merah kerisik, paru belado (fried beef lungs tossed in stir-fried red chili sambal), cucur udang (prawn fritters), and more. Save room for dessert with kuih bahulu, bingka serikaya (nyonya kuih), goreng pisang, and other sweet or savoury treats.

In addition to these Ramadan exclusives, we are reintroducing last year's beloved Ramadan barbecue feast for dinner, featuring otah-otah, honey chicken wings, sambal squid, and grilled lamb chop. Due to popular demand, the whole baby lamb (available on weekends only), roast lamb leg and roast beef ribeye (available on weekdays only) are making a return.

For seafood enthusiasts, indulge in a variety of treats including salmon sashimi, Australia black mussel, baby abalone, baby rock lobster, and Irish oyster (available for weekend dinner only).

LUCKY DRAW

Experience the joyous kampong spirit at Atrium Restaurant this Ramadan, where the festivities extend beyond the delightful feast. For every receipt, enjoy a spin on the wheel to receive a nostalgic 90s game like chapteh, five stones or pick up sticks. IHG One Rewards members receive an extra spin per receipt. Plus, don't miss our end-of-Ramadan lucky draw, offering the chance to win exciting prizes, including tickets to Universal Studio Singapore and hotel stays in Bali, Malacca, Kuala Lumpur, South Korea, and more. Join us for a memorable feast and the opportunity to take home some fantastic rewards this Ramadan!

RAMADAN BUFFET PRICES

Date: 11 March – 10 April 2024

Buffet Promotion: 1-for-1 for adults, kids 5 years old and below dine for free with every paying adult

Price:

Lunch, 12pm – 3pm (last order: 2:30pm ) Mon - Fri: $94++ per adult | $25++ per child (6 – 12 y/o) Sat – Sun: $98++ per adult| $25++ per child (6 – 12 y/o)



Dinner, 5.30pm – 9.30pm (last order: 9:00pm ) Mon - Thurs: $118++ per Adult, $30++ per child (6 - 12 y/o) Fri - Sun: $128++ per Adult, $30++ per child (6 - 12 y/o)



ENQUIRIES & RESERVATIONS

Location: Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Level 4

WhatsApp: +65 9114 0258

Tel: +65 3138 2530

Email: [email protected]

Click here for online reservations or visit this page for more information on Atrium Restaurant's buffet menu.

SOURCE Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium