KOREAN BRAND DRYOPE LAUNCHES VEGAN FORMULA HAIR AND BODY CARE LINE, CELEBRATING $1,000,000 MILESTONE IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegan personal care brand 'DRYOPE', featuring shampoo, treatment, body wash made from vegan formulas such as ＊chamomile flower extract and green tea extract, officially announced its launch in Malaysia, and is available at Watsons, Shopee, Lazada and Zalora.

'DRYOPE' is inspired by the goddess DRYOPE from Greek mythology, who transforms into flowers and trees to protect her family. DRYOPE embodies a philosophy of providing gentle comfort to weary bodies and minds through her true power.

Experience Botanical Beauty Ritual in every drop of DRYOPE, vegan personal care brand.

The term 'vegan' has gained global prominence. Initially launched in Korea in 2020, DRYOPE seized the opportunity to bring the beloved vegan formulation with ＊chamomile flower extract and green tea extract to Southeastern Asia. Following this, DRYOPE achieved a significant milestone by entering Watsons offline stores in Southeast Asia, with a cumulative sales breakthrough of $1,000,000, including 725 stores in Malaysia, 200 stores in Singapore, and online stores in Hong Kong.

DRYOPE hair and body care line is developed with plant-derived surfactants and ingredients containing＊chamomile flower extract and green tea extract. This formulation ensures precise moisturization and soothing for the skin.

Notably, the scalp deep cleansing shampoo contains biotin to supply nutrition to the hair and scalp, while the nourishing treatment revitalizes dry and damaged hair with plant derived protein. As for the refreshing body wash, the included hyaluronic acid forms a moisture barrier, enabling long-lasting skin care.

The fragrances are composed of five varieties: the calm and deep 'Rosewood,' the comforting 'Jasmine Musk' that provides solace to a tired mind, and the vibrant 'Fruity Freesia, Orange Blossom, and Lime basil & mandarin.'

Discover and indulge in the vegan beauty of the 'DRYOPE Hair & Body Care Line in Watons, Shopee, Lazada.

About DRYOPE

Our brand is built upon a deep appreciation for natural beauty, innovation, and value.

The story of DRYOPE reminds us of the profound link between human beauty and with the essence of nature. We use botanicals, herbs, and minerals to craft formulations that pay homage to age-old wisdom while embracing cutting-edge innovation.

Innovation is at the core of our brand, as we continually seek new ways to merge the timeless wisdom of nature with modern science. Our products offer you not just beauty, but a beauty that's in harmony with nature.

DRYOPE invites you on a journey of self-care and sustainability, where the allure of the natural world merges seamlessly with innovation and value. Join us in celebrating the beauty that nature offers.

＊ chamomile flower extract (INCI Name : Anthemis Nobilis Flower Extract)

green tea extract (INCI Name : Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract)

SOURCE DRYOPE