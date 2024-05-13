KT&G opens 'Univ. Zone' at Tarumanagara University (UNTAR) for Indonesian college students

- KT&G built 'Univ. Zone' at 3 Indonesian colleges to offer diverse experience and learning opportunities to college students

- KT&G is also supporting future generations of Indonesia by running Vocational Training Center and Korean Language Institute

SEOUL, South Korea, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G, a global company headquartered in South Korea, opened 'Univ. Zone', a community center for college students, at Tarumanagara University (UNTAR) on May 2, 2024.

KT&G, a global company headquartered in South Korea, opened ‘Univ. Zone’, a community center for college students, at Tarumanagara University (UNTAR) on May 2, 2024. Students are taking photos to celebrate the opening of the ‘Univ. Zone.’ KT&G held a ceremony on May 3rd, during which participants from the Vocational Training Center’s sewing class donated school uniforms they made to local students. The participants and students are taking a photo together.

KT&G has been running 'SangSang Univ.', an extracurricular community for college students, in Indonesia since 2017 to help enhance students' cultural experiences and job hunting skills. As part of the 'SangSang Univ.' initiative, KT&G offers online and off-line classes at 'Univ. Zone', hosts cultural festival 'SangSang Festa', and organizes entrepreneurship program called 'SangSang Startup School' for students.

KT&G is currently running 'Univ. Zone' at three Indonesian colleges, which are Jakarta State University (UNJ), Binus University, and Tarumanagara University (UNTAR). At the 'Univ. Zone', a wide range of classes spanning education, hobbies, and career development are offered free of charge, and more than 120,000 students have taken the classes as of last year.

KT&G's efforts to cultivate future talents in Indonesia go beyond supporting college students.

For instance, KT&G is running Korean Language Institute in Surabaya, offering Korean language classes and cultural experience programs to those interested in learning different languages. KT&G is also providing skills improvement training, such as sewing and computer skills, at the Vocational Training Center in Malang to enhance the economic self-sufficiency of college students and women in Indonesia. On May 3rd, KT&G held a ceremony during which participants from the Vocational Training Center's sewing class donated school uniforms they made to local students.

"As a company operating business in Indonesia, KT&G is committed to contributing to the local community with ongoing social contribution activities. We will remain dedicated to fostering future generations and local economy of Indonesia," said KT&G spokesperson.

KT&G has been operating a local subsidiary in Indonesia from 2011 and since then, the company has been actively engaged in contributing to the development of local communities of Indonesia. KT&G is also committed to job creation and economic development. The company began construction of its second and third Indonesian factories in Surabaya in April, with operations expected to commence in 2026.

SOURCE KT&G Corporation