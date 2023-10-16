KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 13 to 16, 2023, the activities of the overseas branch exhibition of the 2023 Tianfu Book Fair, hosted by Sichuan Xinhua Publishing and Distribution Group and organized by China International Book Trading Corporation, is held simultaneously in eight countries including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Kuala Lumpur Holds 2023 Tianfu Book Fair Overseas Branch Exhibition

The branch exhibition located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, exhibited Sichuan themed books and related cultural and creative products, while carrying out a variety of cultural activities such as book club, Sichuan Face Changing, calligraphy and painting experience, showing the theme of the 2023 Tianfu Book Fair of "Mutual Learning among Cultures amid Fragrance of Books", attracting a large number of local citizens to come to the exhibition.

SOURCE China International Book Trading Corporation