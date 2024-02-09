Landco Pacific Corporation Named "Asia's Best Performing Company" at ACES Awards 2023

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landco Pacific Corporation, renowned for pioneering premium landscapes for more than three decades and its outlier development and concept of BeachTowns in the Philippines, has been awarded as "Asia's Best Performing Company" at the prestigious Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2023 organized by MORS Group. The accolade is a testament to Landco's unwavering commitment to corporate excellence in premium and leisure real estate development.

Awardee Representatives from Landco Pacific : Phillip Baguisa, Construction Management Head and Erickson Manzano, President and CEO.

"We are thrilled to receive the 'Asia's Best Performing Company' award at the ACES Awards 2023. It is great to be recognized at the regional level. This award reaffirms our thrust to build premium and sustainable developments that have worth in the world and people's lives. This motivates us to continue our trailblazing efforts in developing premium and leisure communities that create positive environmental and social impacts," stated Landco Pacific Corporation President and CEO Erickson Y. Manzano.

A subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) with business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan at its helm and with a long-standing reputation for business stability and undisputed growth, Landco achieved remarkable milestones in recent years. Landco BeachTowns trailblazed the revolutionary concept of master-planned and sustainable beach resort communities located in key leisure and tourism destinations. These developments ensure the realization of the evolving dreams of modern Filipino families and at the same time promote tourism and champion sustainability.

"Landco Pacific places great emphasis on sustainability. We don't only pay lip service to it. Sustainability is very personal to me and I do my best to embed it into our corporate DNA. not because we have to, but because it's the right thing to do. Through the development of Landco BeachTowns, our focus is to leave a lasting and sustainable legacy for the next generation," Manzano said.

Manzano cited that Landco's well-planned sustainability features of its latest property developments of BeachTowns and corporate social responsibility initiatives are aligned with MPIC's commitment to helping achieve the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable; and strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development.

