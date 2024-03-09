Launch of CMDF Showcase Event to Share Achievements, Promote Chinese Medicine Culture to Public and Remark a New Mileage of Chinese Medicine Development

HONG KONG, March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, the HKSAR Government officially launched the Chinese Medicine Development Fund (CMDF) to promote the development and elevate the overall standards of the Chinese medicine (CM) sector in Hong Kong. Starting from today, the CMDF will host a four-day Showcase Event at Olympian City II, featuring a range of interactive activities in a combination of learn and play, to promote Chinese medicine and enhance citizens' understanding on CM culture and effectiveness, and showcase the achievements of the CMDF over the past four years.

Dr Libby LEE, Under Secretary for Health of the HKSAR Government (the 7th from the left of the first row), Professor Douglas SO, Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the CMDF (the 7th from the right of the first row), Hon Sunny TAN, Chairman of HKPC (the 6th from the left of the first row), along with other guests, attended the opening ceremony. Dr Libby LEE, Under Secretary for Health of the HKSAR Government, served as the officiating guest at the opening ceremony and praised the contribution of the CMDF in promoting the development of Chinese medicine.

Today's opening ceremony marks the beginning of a series of activities at the event. During the event, there will be various informative and practical CM seminars and workshops. Among others, a workshop organised by a funded project grantees invited to host a workshop regarding traditional paediatric massage therapy in CM, which registered CM practitioners will demonstrate and tell the application of the therapy in treating common paediatric diseases. Participants may also join other workshops to experience traditional CM therapies such as cupping, ear acupressure, herbal mosquito repelling oil preparation and Chinese herbal medicines cultivation. Additionally, through seminars, attendees can know more about postpartum care in CM, prevention of common lifestyle diseases, safety in Chinese medicines usage, osteoarthritis, childhood autism, and acupoints.

In response to the increasing attention on application of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of CM, a funded project grantee will hold a "Secondary School Chinese Medicine Friendly Debate Competition" during the event for deliberation of the issue. The event will also feature interactive games, snapshot locations and personalised WhatsApp sticker-making booth, which are suitable for participants of all ages to enhance their understanding of CM knowledge and culture and explore the fun of Chinese medicine culture together (See Annex I for the timeslot and details of the activities).

Officiating the CMDF Showcase Event, Dr Libby LEE, the Under Secretary for Health of the HKSAR Government, said, "The Government has been devoted in promoting the high quality development of CM in Hong Kong on all fronts, aiming to leverage the unique advantages of CM in Hong Kong and align with the Construction Plan for the CM Highlands in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as the national CM development direction. In recent years, the Government has gone extra mile and allocated more resources to implement various initiatives, including the establishment of the first dedicated fund specifically for supporting the development of CM. The Government has launched some 10 funding schemes through the CMDF, covering a wide funding scope and benefitting different stakeholders in the CM sector. The CMDF has become an important platform for collaboration between the Government and CM academia and sector in promoting the development of CM. It is also a vital policy measure to facilitate continuous industry development, industry standards enhancement and public education on CM. It is hoped that the CMDF can play a greater role in supporting the development of Chinese Medicine in Hong Kong."

The CMDF is supervised by the Chinese Medicine Unit of the Health Bureau and implemented by HKPC. By funding projects related to talent nurturing, enhancement of CM clinic facilities, improvement of proprietary Chinese medicines (pCm) production techniques, research and promotion on CM etc., the CMDF aims to support stakeholders in the CM industry at different levels. As of the end of February 2024, the CMDF has approved over 7,700 applications, benefitting over 2.15 million individuals/organisations. To facilitate the CM sector and general public in accessing CM-related information, the CMDF has launched a new all-in-one website that integrates the existing webpages and CM resources platform, as to provide exhaustive information on Chinese medicine.

Professor Douglas SO, Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the CMDF stated, "As the Chairman of the Advisory Committee, I would like to express special gratitude to the Government for the firm support on the development of CM. With the allocation of total of HK$ 1 billion, CMDF has launched over 10 funding schemes to support the diversified needs of stakeholders in the CM sector and work together with the industry to promote the development of CM in Hong Kong. Looking ahead, the CMDF will follow the Government's strategic policies to commission organisations for large-scale training, promotion, and research projects on specified themes and more industry enhancement programmes to contribute to the development of Chinese medicine."

Hon Sunny TAN, Chairman of HKPC, said, "As the implementer of the CMDF and the secretariat of 10 Government funding schemes, HKPC has been committed to assisting small and medium enterprises and startups by providing timely Government funding information. In promoting the development of CM, we actively cooperate with national policy, leverage the unique advantages of Hong Kong, and empower the industry with innovation and technology (I&T). We strengthen the collaboration among the Government, industry, academic, and research sectors to accelerate the development of new productive forces. We promote the development of new productive forces and new industrialisation through I&T, with one major focus being the upgrading and transformation of traditional industries. HKPC utilises I&T to drive the transformation of the traditional Chinese medicine industry, turning traditional products into intelligent ones. While developing new productive forces, we strongly encourage the CM industry to move towards high-end, green, and intelligent production, promoting and preserving the profound cultural heritage of CM that has spanned thousands of years."

The CMDF is delighted to see the Government's measures in supporting the development of CM industry in the Budget, such as the accelerated development of CM hospital and the establishment of the Government Chinese Medicines Testing Institute. The CMDF will continue to contribute to the development of CM in Hong Kong, aligning with the Government's policy direction and promoting a more significant role for CM in the healthcare system so as to benefit more citizens.

About Chinese Medicine Development Fund

The Government officially launched the Chinese Medicine Development Fund (CMDF) in 2019 to promote the development of the traditional Chinese medicine industry in Hong Kong and enhance the overall standard of the industry. The CMDF is supervised by the Chinese Medicine Unit of the Health Bureau, and the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) serves as the implementation agent.

It aims to support the development of CM in Hong Kong through enhancing the overall standard of the CM sector, nurturing talents, enhancing facilities and services, promoting CM culture and concepts, and promoting applied studies and research on CM.

The beneficiaries are registered and listed CM practitioners, Chinese medicine drug personnel, CM clinics, pCm manufacturers and wholesalers, wholesalers and retailers of Chinese herbal medicine, as well universities and tertiary education institutions, etc.

For more information, please visit the CMDF 's website: https://www.cmdevfund.hk/en/

About Hong Kong Productivity Council

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is a multi-disciplinary organisation established by statute in 1967, to promote productivity excellence through relentless drive of world-class advanced technologies and innovative service offerings to support Hong Kong enterprises. Being a key enabler of Industry 4.0 and Enterprise 4.0, HKPC strives to facilitate new industrialisation in Hong Kong, as well as bolstering Hong Kong to be an international innovation and technology hub and a smart city. The Council offers comprehensive innovative solutions for Hong Kong industries and enterprises, enabling them to achieve resources and productivity utilisation, effectiveness and cost reduction, and enhance competitiveness in both local and overseas marketplace. The Council partners and collaborates with local industries and enterprises and world-class R&D institutes to develop applied technology solutions for value creation. It also benefits a variety of sectors through product innovation, technology transfer, and commercialisation, bringing enormous business opportunities ahead. HKPC's world-class R&D achievements have been widely recognised over the years, winning an array of local and overseas accolades.

In addition, HKPC offers SMEs and startups immediate and timely assistance in coping with the ever-changing business environment, as well as enhancing their competitive edge by providing a variety of FutureSkills trainings to upskill and nurture talents with digital capabilities and STEM competencies.

For more information, please visit HKPC's website: www.hkpc.org.

Annex I

Activity Rundown of the CMDF Showcase Event

（9-10 March, 2024）

Timeslots Activity Host/Organiser 9 March, 2024 (Saturday) 11:30 – 12:00 Talk on Common Chinese Herbal Medicines Used for Postpartum Recovery Dr LAM Chun Pong, Sin-Hua Herbalists' and Herb Dealers' Promotion Society 12:30 – 13:30 Workshop on Traditional Paediatric Massage Therapy in Chinese Medicine Dr LO Kwai Ching, Assistant Lecturer, School of Chinese Medicine, HKU 15:00 – 16:00 Secondary School Chinese Medicine Debate Exhibition Competition Chinese Medicine For All / Professional Communication Association 16:30 – 17:30 Workshop on Experiencing Chinese Medicine Cupping and Auricle Treatment Dr KOON Ho Kee Katy, Assistant Lecturer, School of Chinese Medicine, CUHK 18:00 – 18:30 Talk on Chinese Medicine Treatment for Cervical Spondylosis Dr WONG Ka Lun, The Hong Kong Buddhist Association - The University of Hong Kong Chinese Medicine Clinic cum Training and Research Centre (Wong Tai Sin District) 10 March, 2024 (Sunday) 11:30 – 12:00 Talk on Safety of Chinese Medicines Ms MAN Po Mei, Mabel, Scientific Officer (Medical) (Public Health), Regulatory Affairs, Chinese Medicine Regulatory Office, Department of Health 12:30 – 13:00 Talk on Prevention and Treatment (Outpatient and Inpatient) of Bone and Joint Pain Disorders in Chinese Medicine Mr CHEUNG Chun Hoi, Deputy Hospital Chief Executive (Chinese Medicine), Hong Kong Chinese Medicine Hospital 13:30 – 14:00 Talk on Chinese Medicine Treatment for Paediatric Autism Ms LAM Pui Yan, Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner Advisory Committee on Chinese Medicine Development Fund 14:30 – 15:30 Workshop on Herbal Mosquito Repelling Oil Production Dr AU Ching Tung, Dawn, Programme Leader of BSc (Hons) in Chinese Medicinal Pharmacy, Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong 16:30 – 17:30 Workshop on Chinese herbs Cultivation Jockey Club Lo Wai Chinese Herb Garden 18:00 – 18:45 Talk on Ten Fun Snapshots in Remembering Acupoin Mr LAM Kar-yeung, Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner Advisory Committee on Chinese Medicine Development Fund Non-official Members

