Launch of The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Nagoya in February 2024 set to redefine hospitality in the heart of Japan's Chubu region

Under the concept of "Exploring, Chubu" Mitsubishi Estate Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. is opening its new premium accommodation in Nagoya. Its fusion of Japanese traditional aesthetics of the Chubu region with modern elements gives it the perfect concept to provide international guests with an authentic Japanese experience.

TOKYO, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Estate Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. announces the opening of its new establishment, The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Nagoya, on Tuesday, 20th of February 2024. ( https://www.royalparkhotels.co.jp/ic/nagoya/ )

As the flagship brand of the "THE" series, "ICONIC" embodies the essence of symbolic luxury and premium hospitality. The launch marks the fourth establishment under the "ICONIC" brand line and the second property for Mitsubishi Estate Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. in Nagoya.

Located in the historic Chunichi Building, a symbol of Nagoya for over half a century, the new hotel is strategically positioned to cater to business and international leisure travellers. It reflects the rich cultural heritage of the Chubu region, geographically located in the central part of Honshu showcasing traditional Japanese crafts and products in its facilities and guest rooms. From Arimatsu Shibori textiles to Tokoname, Seto and Mino ware pottery and ceramics, every aspect of the hotel is a tribute to the region's craftsmanship.

The hotel's prime location on the 7th floor and 24th to 32nd floors of the freshly redeveloped Chunichi building offers breathtaking views of iconic cityscapes, such as the Nagoya Castle, Mirai Tower and Oasis 21 among others, also creating mesmerizing night views of the city of Nagoya and its vibrant Sakae district.

The hotel entrance sets the tone for a unique experience, adorned with a 5m x 5m masterpiece by Syuhei Hasado, a renowned artist in the century-old art of Japanese "Sakan" plaster works. The elegant simplicity of the front lobby on the 24th floor hints at the underlying aesthetics and philosophy of wabi-sabi.

The guest rooms feature three distinctive design concepts: "History", "Present" and "Timeless", providing guests with a glimpse into the rich history and culture of Chubu. Its 246 rooms all offer stunning views of Nagoya city and the surrounding mountains as well as a unique perspective on the region's powerful crafts and manufacturing incorporated in the many materials and products of the region they contain. The Standard floors provide comfortably-sized rooms featuring the beautiful charm of Japanese design, while the 32nd Premium floor stands out with particularly spacious rooms with over 55㎡.

The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Nagoya boasts an array of amenities, including the classy "Bar - Sou" and outstanding restaurants such as "THE 7th TERRACE," a stunning rooftop dining venue. "Shunju" offers a luxurious space blending the past, present, and future of East and West, serving authentic Shanghai cuisine. The first Nagoya branch of globally recognised "SUSHI GINZA ONODERA", offers authentic Japanese cuisine.

The hotel's unique Ryurei Tea Room, located within "THE TEA LOUNGE", offers a space where guests can experience the culture of Japanese tea ceremonies in a relaxed and inviting setting.

Mr. Ken Echizenya, General Manager of The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Nagoya, expressed his pride in opening the hotel in the historic Chunichi Building: "We are moving toward an era where the hotel itself is a travel destination. I would like guests both from Japan and abroad to experience this. As one of the top Japanese hotel brands, The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Nagoya aims to express the essence of Japanese hospitality and enable our guests to immerse into an unforgettable and authentic Chubu experience.

- Ends –

Appendix: Easily accessible and well-connected location

Located in Nagoya's Sakae area The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Nagoya is easily accessible:

Arrival by Shinkansen from Nagoya Station: ca 20 min directly with Nagoya Municipal Subway (Higashiyama Line and Meijo Line)

Arrival from Chubu Centrair International Airport by train (about 50 minutes) by μSky (MuSky) Limited Express (scenic route) by Centrair Limousine Bus (less than 1 hour) by car ca 40min



Link to images

Iconic Suite (https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/iconicsuite-scaled.jpg )

Present Room (https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/ST_present_room-scaled.jpg )

Terrace (https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/THE-7th-TERRACE-scaled.jpg )

Lobby (https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Hotel_lobby-scaled.jpg )

Exterior ( https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Iconic-Nagoya-scaled.jpg )

About Mitsubishi Estate Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Estate Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd., which forms part of the Mitsubishi Estate Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Japan, currently operates 21 hotels all in the Upper Grade to Mid-Grade segment including this new launch. The company's innovative THE series concept encompasses three distinct lines with differentiated focus: The Royal Park emphasises functionality and added value, The Royal Park Canvas promotes eco-consciousness and healthy lifestyle and The Royal Park Iconic represents sophistication. Looking ahead, Mitsubishi Estate Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. plans the launch of The Royal Park Hotel Ginza 6-chome in May 2024 and a new hotel in Okinawa (Naha) in 2025, further solidifying its presence and catering to varied preferences across different regions of Japan.

More information about Mitsubishi Estate Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. is available at

https://www.royalparkhotels.co.jp/ (website).

News Release (PDF): https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/20240216_RPHS_Iconic-Nagoya_FNL.pdf

Fact Book: https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/RPHS_FactBook_202402_FNL.pdf

SOURCE Mitsubishi Estate Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd.