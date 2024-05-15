Leading Penang-based Healthcare Provider Bags Multiple Awards at the GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards 2024

PENANG, Malaysia, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Hospital swept five awards at the GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards 2024 recently. Among these are the Standout Jury Award for Hospital of the Year in Asia-Pacific and Most Sustainable Healthcare Institution of the Year in Asia-Pacific, cementing its position as a formidable healthcare provider.

"We are extremely honoured to receive this acclaim. Our commitment to providing exceptional care sustainably translates to a continual endeavour to enhance our capacity to serve. This also aligns with our current expansion plan and recognition by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, which selected us as a finalist in its first-of-its-kind Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital (FMTH) programme that aims to position Malaysia as a global icon in the medical tourism industry," said Lim Kooi Ling, Chief of Staff of Island Hospital.

A familiar name at the GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards through the years, Island Hospital, which was established in 1996, is focused on the provision of patient-centred care on its journey to become a leading quaternary care facility in the region. In addition to having garnered a string of accolades, the hospital is notably embarking on the development of Island Medical City, an ambitious expansion plan with a gross development value of RM2 billion, which will increase the hospital's bed capacity to over 1,000 and feature more than 300 medical suites as well as a medical tourism-focused hotel upon completion. This dovetails seamlessly with its position as the only hospital in the northern region that was selected as one of only four finalists in the FMTH programme.

"With the expansion of our bed capacity, expertise, facilities and capabilities, we look forward to better meeting the increasing demands for top-notch healthcare services by both health travellers and local patients as we bolster our long-term sustainability," continued Lim.

The first phase of Island Medical City is already completed, and the hospital is geared to move on to the next expansion phase, having obtained prime real estate along with the necessary regulatory approvals.

This strategic growth is set to elevate Island Hospital's profile while also aligning with the nation's aspirations to be positioned as a premier medical tourism destination on the global stage. The hospital presently caters to the largest volume of health travellers in Malaysia, and in 2023, welcomed 193,000 health travellers from over 100 countries, marking a 14% increase compared to pre-pandemic (2019) figures. Upon the completion of Island Medical City, it will take the pole position as the largest private hospital in the country.

The hospital's three other awards include the Health Screening Provider of the Year in Asia-Pacific, Value Based Hospital of the Year in Asia-Pacific and Smart Hospital of the Year in Asia-Pacific, which it has received for the second consecutive year.

The GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards is a prestigious annual event recognising healthcare institutions that epitomise excellence in healthcare delivery throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

"Each accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to service, compassion and innovation. Everything we do is centred on ensuring that our patients receive nothing but the best care, especially during their most vulnerable moments; this win reaffirms our dedication to their wellbeing and inspires us to continually raise the bar in healthcare delivery across Asia-Pacific and globally," concluded Lim.

For more details on Island Hospital, please visit our website at www.islandhospital.com or our social feeds at https://www.facebook.com/islandhospitalpenang/ .

LEADING HEALTHCARE IN MALAYSIA

Based in Penang, Malaysia, and founded in 1996, Island Hospital is a leading quaternary healthcare provider with over 80 full-time specialists across medical and surgical specialities and subspecialities. With a wide range of treatment services supported by cutting-edge medical equipment and technology, it features three core centres of excellence in Oncology, Cardiology and Neurology, and is a top-of-mind healthcare travel destination with international patient volumes increasing by 10% per annum historically.

Through the years, the hospital has garnered a plethora of local and international awards and accreditations that reflect its commitment to excellence. Recently, in addition to attaining full hospital-wide accreditation from the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS), it also recognized the hospital's Cancer Care services as a Centre of Excellence, proof of the hospital's continuing passion for person-centred care.

Island Hospital was also included in Newsweek and Statista's "World's Best Hospitals 2024" list, claiming the 10th spot in Malaysia and number one in Penang; and recognised as one of the Best Specialised Hospitals Asia Pacific 2023 in Orthopaedics and Cardiology by Newsweek; as well as Health Screening Provider of the Year in Asia-Pacific, Value Based Hospital of the Year in Asia-Pacific, Smart Hospital of the Year in Asia-Pacific, Standout Jury Award - Hospital of the Year in Asia-Pacific and Most Sustainable Healthcare Institution of the Year in Asia Pacific at the Global Health Asia-Pacific Awards 2024.

EXCEPTIONAL HEALTHCARE OFFERINGS

Island Hospital is currently on a journey to develop Island Medical City (IMC), an integrated medical hub covering nearly 2 million square feet. IMC will not only up the total bed count to 1,000, but also incorporate 380 medical suites and a 440-room medical tourism-focused hotel as well as featuring expanded centres of excellence in Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurosciences Ambulatory Care, Health Screening, Aesthetics, Digestive Health, Preventative Medicine and Fertility. This strategic expansion is a vital component in complementing the hospital's role as a significant contributor to Malaysia's healthcare travel industry.

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRAVEL ICON

Island Hospital is among four finalists and the sole representative from the Northern region that is participating in the country's premier Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital programme. Spearheaded by Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) and fully endorsed by the Malaysian Government and Ministry of Health, the programme is a collaboration with international bodies IQVIA and Joint Commission International (JCI). As a vital component of the five-year Malaysia Healthcare Travel Industry Blueprint to provide the Best Malaysia Healthcare Travel Experience by 2025, the programme aspires to position Malaysia as a globally renowned icon for healthcare travel, focusing on the delivery of seamless patient experiences anchored on medical excellence, service excellence best practices and international branding.

Visit www.islandhospital.com for further details.

SOURCE Island Hospital