LG'S HOME LIFESTYLE SOLUTIONS PRESENT COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE AT KBIS 2024

Bath Solution for an Enhanced Bathroom Experience

LG is expanding enhanced customer experience to the bathroom, one of the main living spaces in the home, by presenting a bath solution that provides convenience and comfort. LG's Smart Bath and Shower Purifier offers a refreshing shower experience, delivering clean, purified water through an advanced water filter. The system intelligently monitors water usage and provides timely filter replacement alerts to help facilitate a consistently pure stream of water.

For greater comfort in the shower, LG's Smart Bath and Shower Purifier leverages thermostatics to maintain the selected water temperature. Its intuitive control unit features a digital display that allows users to see the current water temperature, making it easy to adjust the heat – or coolness – of the water to their satisfaction. LG's bath solution also includes the Smart Airflower, which supports a comfortable bathroom environment by actively controlling air temperature and humidity. Designed to rapidly circulate air and reduce dampness, the Smart Airflower is equipped with two fans that extract moisture, and one that sends out warm, dry air.

The third part of the bath solution is a versatile smart mirror that serves as a hub for AI-based services, provides helpful content including shower and bath tips for bathroom usage and functions as a conventional mirror.

PuriCare HydroTower for Hygiene, Health and Convenience

The LG PuriCare HydroTower combines cutting-edge air purification and humidification technologies and boasts a stylish, column-type form factor that complements any décor or space. Making its international debut at KBIS 2024, the HydroTower was successfully launched in South Korea last year, where it surpassed 10,000 units sold in only 50 days.

Producing a refreshing, purified mist, the HydroTower maintains a clean water supply and water tank by utilizing advanced tech that removes harmful substances and minerals, and prevents limescale.[1],[2] LG's innovative product heats water to 100 degrees Celsius to halt bacterial growth,[3] delivering peace of mind as well as effective humidification. Additionally, the HydroTower is capable of filtering ultrafine dust particles from the air, providing a healthier, more pleasant indoor environment.[4]

Before it commences humidification operation, the PuriCare HydroTower uses steam to cleanse and automatically dry the path that the moisture particles pass through, further boosting hygiene.[5] LG's user-friendly design allows for the easy removal and disassembly of components – such as the cover and water tank – for convenient rinsing. What's more, the product can quickly reach the user's desired humidity level, providing a robust humidification capacity of 700 cubic centimeters (23.6 ounces) per hour.

All-in-One System Ironing

Technologically advanced yet elegantly simple, LG's system ironing delivers effective wrinkle management to help users elevate their personal style. A sleek, collapsable ironing board with an integrated steam iron and accessory storage, system ironing generates five-bar high pressure steam – which is five times the pressure of a conventional steamer – to smooth out unwanted creases. The additional steaming power comes from a high-pressure steam generator and from the internal heating system built into the ironing board surface. The high-pressure steam particles produced by system ironing penetrate fabrics to greatly reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Incorporating two fans that help eliminate moisture from garments, the 'Styling Board' works to prevent fabric shrinkage, making it suitable for managing delicate items of clothing. The convenient design of LG's system ironing offers simple board-height adjustment, a 'holding' button that automatically locks the product's wheels during ironing, and an easy-folding design for hassle-free storage.

"LG is excited to introduce KBIS 2024 visitors to an exceptional lineup of home innovations, including the bath solution, PuriCare HydroTower and system ironing," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to introduce smart life solutions across diverse categories, deeply rooted in our understanding of customer lifestyles, seeking to lead the market through thoughtful innovations for a better life."

LG's new home solutions will be on display at the company's exhibition booth (West Hall #2343, Las Vegas Convention Center) during KBIS 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

[1] Tested by Korea Textile Inspection & Testing Research Institute (KOTITI) using the HydroTower model HY703RWAA to measure the concentration of substances that cause water hardness (tap water) by comparing post-filter concentration with initial levels, resulting in 99.9 percent of removal of scaling induced by Calcium and Magnesium. Actual performance may vary based on the usage environment.

[2] Tested by Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL) using the HydroTower model HY703RWAA to measure filtration performance (residual chlorine in glass), optional filtration performance (water hardness) and dissolution stability. The results demonstrated a 100 percent removal rate for residual chlorine, 100 percent removal of water hardness, and compliance with dissolution safety standards. It is different from filtration for purifying drinking water. Actual performance may vary based on the usage environment.

[3] Reduces 99.999 percent of harmful bacteria in the water tank. Tested by Korea Textile Inspection & Testing Research Institute (KOTITI) and Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR) using the HydroTower test model HY703RWAA measuring the number of bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Bacilluspneumoniae, Klebsiella pneumoniae) in water under conditions of 20±5 degrees Celsius and 50± 10 percent humidity after the completion of the 'humidifying water sterilization' mode. Actual performance may vary based on the usage environment.

[4] Reduces 99.999 percent of ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 micrometers. Tested by Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL) using the HydroTower model HY703RWAA to measure the dust removal rate in Clean Turbo Mode under conditions of 23±1.0 degrees Celsius and 50±2.0 percent of room humidity. Actual performance may vary based on the usage environment.

[5] Tested by LG Internal Lab using the HydroTower model HY703RWAA to measure the weight change of the humidification flow path after one hour of operating Turbo Humidification mode, then stopping the operation (Auto Drying) under conditions of 23±2 degrees Celsius and 50±10 percent humidity. Actual performance may vary based on the usage environment.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, air solutions as well as smart home solutions featuring LG ThinQ. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and sustainable for consumers and the planet by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics, Inc.