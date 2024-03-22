【Limited Time Offer】Get close to Cathie Wood and Join UD at Web3 Festival Free Networking Lunch

HONG KONG, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keen to catch a glimpse of the "Stock Goddess" Cathie Wood and explore the next "crypto gem"? The 2024 Hong Kong Web3 Festival will be grandly held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 3rd floor FG, from April 6th to 9th!

Close Encounter with Cathie Wood at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024

As a leading blockchain solutions provider, UD Blockchain will showcase the latest Web3 technologies at the festival. Participants can pre-register online to secure a mysterious gift and instantly receive a luncheon voucher to mingle with industry experts! Limited slots are available, register now on a first-come, first-served basis!

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival will delve into core topics across various Web3 tracks, inviting the brightest minds globally and presenting the hottest and most promising projects to share Web3 technological solutions. Distinguished speakers include Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Legislative Council Member (Technology and Innovation) Charles Mok, Financial Secretary and Treasury Bureau Director Christopher Hui, ARK Invest CEO and CIO, the "Stock Goddess" Cathie Wood, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, and HashKey Group Chairman and CEO Xiao Feng, among others.

Visit UD's booth at G34, where UD will unveil a versatile payment system applicable from Web2 to Web3, anticipating business growth by leaps and bounds! Embrace the future with endless possibilities—see you there!

Event Details:

Date and Time: April 6th to 9th, 2024, 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Location: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 3rd floor FG, Booth No. G34

Web3 Festival 2024 Networking Lunch Details:

Date and Time: April 6th, 2024, 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM

Location: Divino Patio, Shop 11, 1/F, BRIM28 No. 28 Harbour Road, Wanchai (Walking distance from the exhibition venue, approximately 5 minutes)

Free Pre-Registration Link: https://web3-festival-2024-networking-lunch.eventbrite.hk/

About UD Blockchain:

Established in 1998, UD serves over 20,000 enterprises in the Greater China region, offering comprehensive services such as cloud server management, overseas and China CDN, and network security. In recent years, UD has evolved into a leading one-stop blockchain solutions provider in Hong Kong, offering solutions in blockchain, NFT, metaverse, and cryptocurrencies. Committed to helping businesses further develop through innovative blockchain technology, UD accompanies you on the journey from Web 2.0 to the new era of Web 3.0.

