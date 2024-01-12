Lion Global Investors Launches Singapore's First Actively Managed ETF in Collaboration with Nomura Asset Management

The Lion-Nomura Japan Active ETF (Powered by AI) will be Singapore's first active ETF on the Singapore Exchange and Singapore's first AI-powered ETF. It has three key features:

Actively Managed: Focuses on 50-100 Japanese companies with high capital appreciation potential [1] .

Intelligent: Lion Global Investors' and Nomura Asset Management's proprietary AI models work faster than humans and can evaluate hundreds of factors for securities selection.

Dynamic: AI models are refreshed monthly, enabling them to respond to trends dynamically.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Global Investors (LGI) today announced the launch of Singapore's first actively managed ETF, in collaboration with Nomura Asset Management group (NAM), the Lion-Nomura Japan Active ETF (Powered by AI). It is Singapore's first active ETF and also its first AI-powered one.

The Lion-Nomura Japan Active ETF (Powered by AI) is Singapore's first actively managed ETF and Singapore's first AI-powered ETF. With the expertise of Lion Global Investors and Nomura Asset Management, our proprietary AI models evaluate hundreds of factors to uncover hidden gems with strong growth potential.

The Lion-Nomura Japan Active ETF (Powered by AI) offers clients exposure to the Japan stock market through an actively managed portfolio of 50-100 securities listed in Japan. It seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily based on results from LGI's and NAM's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning models that look at fundamental, technical, qualitative and quantitative analyses.

Teo Joo Wah, CEO, Lion Global Investors said that the launch of the Lion-Nomura Japan Active ETF (Powered by AI) and LGI's expansion into the active ETF space underscores the firm's mission to align to clients' desire for cost-effective solutions that are actively managed and nimble for more efficient portfolio management, especially in today's evolving macroeconomic environment.

"Expanding our offerings to include active ETFs represents our response to evolving investor demand and our commitment to broadening access to LGI's strategies. The launch of our first active ETF on a Japan-focused theme using AI models in collaboration with Nomura Asset Management reflects our joint commitment to deliver efficient investment solutions to investors in Singapore."

With retail investors showing a greater appetite for ETF investing since 2019, it is a strategic move by Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) to embark on the listing of Active ETFs in 2024 to harness the growth potential of this thriving ETF environment.

"SGX Group congratulates Lion Global Investors and Nomura Asset Management on pioneering Singapore's first active ETF. This marks a new milestone in our expanding ETF shelf, showcasing product innovation and diversity for increased investor adoption in the ETF ecosystem. By leveraging AI, this active ETF adopts a dynamic approach, enabling the investment managers to respond to market changes through more frequent portfolio re-balancing. This launch also presents a timely opportunity for investors to capitalise on the resurgence of interest in the Japanese stock market," said Janice Kan, Co-Head of Equities, SGX Group.

Providing investors easy access to Japan

Teo added that AI and Japan are themes that investors have shown strong interest in recent times. "AI is a capability that LGI has been developing since 2019. The Japanese market is supported by several tailwinds such as corporate governance reforms and strong foreign investor interest, which we expect to continue to drive momentum. We are therefore excited to offer clients a new strategy that can help them access Japan via an actively managed ETF. We are happy that this collaboration will allow Singapore investors to benefit from NAM's deep experience and knowledge of Japan and AI."

Takahiro Kawabe, Managing Director and CEO, Nomura Asset Management Singapore Limited, said, "The Lion-Nomura Japan Active ETF (Powered by AI) leverages on NAM's legacy of 65 years of leadership and experience investing in Japanese companies while offering the additional benefits of an active ETF structure including market access to Japan, nimble portfolio management and better risk management. While we are a leader in Japan ETFs and have recently launched our first two active ETFs there, this is our first for Singapore in collaboration with LGI."

Initial Offering Period

The Initial Offering Period (IOP) of the Lion-Nomura Japan Active ETF (Powered by AI) is from January 5 to 25, 2024. It lists on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on January 31, 2024 and will be available in both Singapore and US dollar denominations under the SGX code JJJ and JUS respectively. The issue price of each unit during the IOP is SGD 1.00.

During the IOP, investors may subscribe to the ETF through OCBC ATMs/internet banking/mobile banking and participating dealers including iFAST Financial Pte. Ltd., Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., OCBC Securities Pte. Ltd., Phillip Securities Pte. Ltd. and Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

Disclaimer – Lion Global Investors Limited

This advertisement or publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It is for information only, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to deal in any capital markets products or investments and does not have regard to your specific investment objectives, financial situation, tax position or particular needs.

You should read the Prospectus and Product Highlights Sheet for the Lion-Nomura Japan Active ETF (Powered by AI) ("ETF") which are available and may be obtained from Lion Global Investors Limited ("LGI") or any of the appointed Participating Dealers ("PDs"), for further details including the risk factors and consider if the ETF is suitable for you and seek such advice from a financial adviser if necessary, before deciding whether to purchase units in the ETF. Investments in the ETF are not obligations of, deposits in, guaranteed or insured by LGI or any of its affiliates and are subject to investment risks including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. The ETF is an actively managed exchange traded fund. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details, including a discussion of certain factors to be considered in connection with an investment in an actively managed exchange traded fund.

The performance of the ETF, the value of its units and any accruing income are not guaranteed and may rise or fall. Past performance, payout yields and payments and any predictions, projections, or forecasts are not indicative of the future or likely performance, payout yields and payments of the ETF. Any extraordinary performance may be due to exceptional circumstances which may not be sustainable. Any dividend distributions, which may be either out of income and/or capital, are not guaranteed and subject to the manager of the ETF's discretion. Any such dividend distributions will reduce the available capital for reinvestment and may result in an immediate decrease in the net asset value of the ETF. Any references to specific securities are for illustration purposes and are not to be considered as recommendations to buy or sell the securities. It should not be assumed that investment in such specific securities will be profitable. There can be no assurance that any of the allocations or holdings presented will remain in the ETF at the time this information is presented. Any information (which includes opinions, estimates, graphs, charts, formulae or devices) are subject to change or correction at any time without notice and are not to be relied on as advice. The information and opinions in this publication have been derived from or reached from sources believed in good faith to be reliable but have not been independently verified. LGI makes no guarantee, representation or warranty, express or implied, and accepts no responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of this publication.

You should independently assess and conduct your own investigation of the relevance, accuracy, adequacy and reliability of any information, opinion or estimates, graphs, charts, formulae or devices provided and seek professional advice on them. Any information, opinions, estimates, graphs, charts, formulae or devices provided are subject to change or correction without notice and are not to be relied on as advice. No warranty is given and no liability is accepted for any loss arising directly or indirectly as a result of you acting on such information. The ETF may, where permitted by the Prospectus, invest in financial derivative instruments for hedging or for the purposes of efficient portfolio management. The ETF's net asset value may have higher volatility as a result of its narrower investment focus on a limited geographical market, when compared to funds investing in global or wider regional markets. LGI, its related companies, their directors and/or employees may hold units of the ETF and be engaged in purchasing or selling units of the ETF for themselves or their clients.

The units of the ETF are listed and traded on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), and may be traded at prices different from its net asset value, suspended from trading, or delisted. Such listing does not guarantee a liquid market for the units. You cannot purchase or redeem units in the ETF directly with the manager of the ETF, but you may, subject to specific conditions, do so on the SGX-ST or through the PDs.

©Lion Global Investors® Limited (UEN/ Registration No. 198601745D). All rights reserved. LGI is a Singapore incorporated company and is not related to any corporation or trading entity that is domiciled in Europe or the United States (other than entities owned by its holding companies).

About Lion Global Investors Limited

Lion Global Investors Limited (Co Reg No. 198601745D) is a part of Great Eastern Holdings and a member of the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC) Group. Established since 1986, it is a leading and one of the largest asset management companies in Southeast Asia, uniquely positioned to provide Asian equities and fixed income strategies and funds to both institutional and retail investors. As at 30 September 2023, our assets under management (AUM) stands at S$66.5 billion (US$48.8 billion). www.lionglobalinvestors.com

About Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. and Nomura Asset Management Singapore Limited

Nomura Asset Management group is a leading global investment management group with a wide range of innovative investment strategies including global equities, fixed income and alternatives.

The group headquarters is Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. in Tokyo (NAM Tokyo), with group entities in locations including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, London, Frankfurt and New York, with a global workforce of over 1,400 employees.

Nomura Asset Management Singapore Limited (Co Reg No. 198800900W), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NAM Tokyo, has been operating in Singapore for the past 35 years and, among other things, acts as a marketing and client services center for Southeast Asia. https://www.nomura-am.co.jp/asia_oceania/singapore/

In relation to the Lion-Nomura Japan Active ETF (Powered by AI), Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd (NAM Tokyo) acts as non-discretionary investment advisor to the fund. Nomura Asset Management Singapore Limited's role is as a client service agent only.

[1] Based on AI model scores together with selection and weighting by the Manager and Investment Advisor.

