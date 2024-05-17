LiveSpo Pharma Emerges as Vietnam's Pioneer at Vitafoods Europe 2024, Unveiling Groundbreaking Research and Product Development to Reduce Antibiotic Use in Digestive and Respiratory Care

HANOI, Vietnam, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveSpo Pharma is the first Vietnamese entity to report on clinical studies at Vitafoods Europe 2024, held in Geneva, Switzerland. LiveSpo Pharma showcased its range of high-concentration, multi-strain liquid medical probiotics products, affirming the brand's international reputation and quality of LiveSpo medical probiotics products, introducing Vietnamese medical probiotic products to the international market, gradually realizing the mission of "A Future Without Antibiotics."

LiveSpo's booth attracted nearly 5,000 customers to visit

Over the three-day exhibition, LiveSpo's booth attracted nearly 5,000 visitors to explore and experience the displayed products. Among them, LiveSpo NAVAX – a spray-form medical probiotic that reduces the concentration of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) by 600 times, and LiveSpo DIA 30 - a medical probiotic that supports the cessation of acute diarrhea within 30 minutes, were the main highlights, gaining the most attention from attendees because of ability to shorten antibiotics treatment time for patients.

In addition, LiveSpo Pharma is honored to be the first representative from Vietnam to present clinical research reports on medical probiotics. These research reports were published in Nature Scientific Reports, a highly reputable international journal in the field of science and technology, in 2022, 2023, and 2024. According to the first research report, LiveSpo NAVAX has been proven to reduce RSV concentrations 600 times and influenza virus concentrations 400 times, 50 times more effective than using physiological saline. LiveSpo NAVAX supports respiratory tract infection treatment, reducing prolonged antibiotic use.

The second clinical research report focuses on supporting the treatment of prolonged diarrhea of LiveSpo CLAUSY and LiveSpo DIA 30, which reduce antibiotic use by approximately 25% compared to standard treatment protocols and shorten the overall treatment time for diarrhea patients by 3 to 4 days.

LiveSpo's products have received significant attention and high praise from international experts thanks to their potential economic, social, and medical values. LiveSpo's medical probiotic products reduce antibiotic use and shorten treatment times for the diseases mentioned above, while quickly balancing gut and nasal microbiota within 3-5 days of use. As a result, patients can recover quickly, and treatment costs are lowered. This also reduces the pressure on healthcare manpower and resources.

About Vitafoods Europe 2024

Took place from May 14, 2024, to May 16, 2024, in Geneva, Switzerland. The exhibition attracted over 1,100 participating exhibitors, with 20,000 attendees from more than 160 countries worldwide.

About LiveSpo Pharma

LiveSpo is a brand specializing in the research, production, and distribution of high-concentration, multi-strain liquid medical probiotics for digestive and respiratory health, leading in breakthrough biotechnology and medical probiotics with no adverse effects.

Website: livespo.vn

Some notable achievements of LiveSpo:

- Participant of the 2019 International Scientific Conference on Probiotics, Prebiotics, gut Microbiota and Health (IPC) in Prague, Czech Republic.

- Sole representative of Vietnam on probiotics at the International Microbiology Conference ASM Microbe 2022 in Washington DC, USA.

- First Vietnamese representative to announce nasal spray probiotics at the International Biotechnology Conference in Boston, USA in 2023

- 3 clinical trial reports published in Nature Scientific Reports in 2022, 2023 and 2024

- Clinical trial studies registered on the Clinicaltrials.gov, including:

The effect of LiveSpo NAVAX nasal spray in supporting the treatment of acute respiratory tract infections in children, trial number NCT05164692.

The effect of LiveSpo CLAUSY and LiveSpo DIA 30 in supporting the treatment of prolonged diarrhea in children, trial number NCT05812820.

The effect of LiveSpo X-SECRET in supporting the treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, trial number NCT06165354.

