Livestock Malaysia 2023: Unveiling Future Horizons for Livestock Industry and Global Partnerships

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Livestock Malaysia 2023, the highly anticipated International Feed, Livestock & Meat Industry exhibition, is gearing up for its 10th edition scheduled from November 29 to December 1 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). Bringing together a diverse array of over 110 local and international stakeholders from 14 countries, this event in Southeast Asia (SEA) is set to be a focal point for the latest innovations in feed production, meat processing, and livestock production. Showcasing cutting-edge technologies, it offers a unique platform for industry players to connect and explore advancements in these fields.

LIVESTOCK MALAYSIA 2023 Industry Connect and Media Preview

Livestock Malaysia 2023 will host international pavilions from China and Korea, featuring advanced livestock equipment, unique breeds, poultry products, and innovative practices. These pavilions will foster international collaboration, encourage knowledge sharing, and highlight each country's strengths in the livestock industry. These efforts are pivotal in boosting Malaysia's livestock sector and enhancing its global competitiveness. Both exhibitors and visitors will have the opportunity to explore partnerships and learn about cultural and traditional aspects related to the poultry industry.

"The livestock industry stands as a global powerhouse, producing an array of products vital to our diets and economies." Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia said at the press conference. "Livestock Malaysia is committed to fostering the ongoing growth and innovation of the livestock industry while playing a vital role in driving further economic development within the sector." he added.

Supported by the Malaysian government and led by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), Livestock Malaysia 2023 is endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE). Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) serves as the event's academic partner, emphasizing the importance of education and research in the livestock industry. The event also enjoys strong support from industry groups including the Malaysian Veterinary Medical Association (MVMA), Federation of Livestock Farmers' Association of Malaysia (FLFAM), World Veterinary Poultry Association Malaysia (WVPA), World Poultry Science Association Malaysia (WPSA), and the Malaysian Animal Health and Nutrition Industries (MAHNIA) among its key Supporting Partners.

The event will feature a diverse range of seminars focusing on critical aspects of the livestock industry, including enhancing poultry and aquaculture through science, agribusiness development, disease prevention, livestock sustainability, and climate management. These seminars will be led by seasoned experts, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage directly with industry players, expand networks, and develop new business partnerships.

Recognising excellence and innovation, the Malaysian Livestock Industry Awards 2023 (MLIA 2023) is back for its 10th edition. This prestigious event will distinguish the exceptional successes of individuals and organisations that made a significant impact in Malaysia's livestock industry. The Malaysian Livestock Industry Awards 2023 (MLIA 2023) will be attended by high-profile movers and shakers in the local livestock industry where the awards will be presented to the respective winners.

Notes to Editor

Livestock Malaysia, established in 2001, has earned a reputation as Malaysia's leading event dedicated to the feed, livestock, and meat industries. Supported by the Department of Veterinary Services and the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industries, the event attracts local, regional, and international industry professionals, including integrators, veterinarians, livestock farmers, feed millers, wholesalers, retailers, food processors, importers, and distributors. Livestock Malaysia remains a crucial platform for fostering industry connections, knowledge exchange, and promising business prospects within the dynamic domains of feed, livestock, and meat industries, solidifying its global relevance.

Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com), the organizer of Livestock Malaysia 2023, creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. With a portfolio comprising more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. Informa Markets provides opportunities for global engagement, experience, and business interactions through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibition organizer, Informa Markets brings diverse specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and supporting industry growth 365 days a year.

