L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science 2023 Supports Three Promising Researchers from Singapore in the fields of Material Engineering, Biotechnology, and Sustainable Chemistry

Three promising women researchers emerged as winners out of 42 applicants this year

Each winner will receive an endowment worth S$10,000 to advance their research

The L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science aims to help bridge the gender gap for women scientists

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal Singapore celebrated three outstanding women researchers in the L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science 2023 program. In an awards ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 22nd November 2023, Dr. Leow Wan Ru, Dr. Yang Le, and Dr. Xue Shifeng emerged as the three deserving beneficiaries, each receiving S$10,000 to advance their research.

The beneficiaries of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science 2022 program (L to R) -Dr. Shifeng Xue, Dr. Leow Wan Ru, Mr Tomas Hruska, Managing Director of L’Oréal Singapore and Dr. Le Yang at the awards ceremony in Kuala Lumpur last week. (Photo credit: L’Oréal Singapore)

Dr. Leow is currently a scientist at the Institute of Sustainability for Chemicals, Energy and Environment (ISCE2), researching the use of renewable energy to power chemical reactions. Dr. Yang focuses on the research of PROFESS or Printed Organic Flexible Electronics and Sensors. Her decision to delve into the field of organic and flexible electronics was driven by a deep-seated conviction for innovation and a desire to contribute to a more sustainable and user-centric future. Meanwhile, Dr. Xue's research is centered on the study of epigenetic repression in development and disease, focusing on human congenital disorders. In layman terms, she studies how genes turn on and off, in embryonic development and in disease.

Tomas Hruska, Managing Director of L'Oréal Singapore, said "With science as one of our foundational pillars, L'Oréal is dedicated to fostering the potential of girls and women in STEM fields. Our commitment is evident through the L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science program, where we recognize and celebrate outstanding women researchers to help bridge gender gaps. By doing so, we aim to encourage women to pursue their aspirations in science because the world needs science, and science needs women."

The L'Oréal-UNESCO Fellowship for Women in Science provides an endowment to help women scientists advance their research – which is in line with the L'Oréal Fondation's three-pronged mission of promoting the progress of inclusive beauty, scientific research, and climate change sustainability. This year marks the 25th global anniversary of the esteemed program.

A global initiative by the Fondation L'Oréal, the program was launched in Singapore back in 2009. It has to-date assisted 27 women scientists locally and disbursed over S$270,000 worth of endowment.

L'Oréal Singapore partnered with Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) for this year's program where the esteemed Professor Andy Hor, the Deputy Chief Executive (Research), served as the President Jury. The beneficiaries were selected after stringent assessments by a panel of juries comprising of established researchers such as Professor Andy Hor; Professor Liu Bin, Deputy President (Research and Technology) from National University of Singapore; Professor Lam Yeng Ming, Chair of School of Materials Science and Engineering from Nanyang Technological University Singapore; Professor Archan Misra, Vice Provost (Research) from Singapore Management University; Dr Wan Yue, Deputy Executive Director of Genome Institute of Singapore from A*STAR; Professor Yang Hui Ying from Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD); and Associate Professor Low Hong Yee, Head of Pillar, Engineering Product Development (EPD) from SUTD.

For more information, please visit - https://www.forwomeninscience.com/ .

About L'Oréal Singapore

L'Oréal Singapore was established in 1990 and currently has around 20 international brands across luxury, masstige, consumer and hair categories. With more than 900 employees and a Research & Innovation Centre, L'Oréal Singapore is consistently voted as one of the top employers, and was ranked in Universum 2017 as the #1 FMCG Company to Work For. Since 2009, the For Women In Science program is one key program that recognizes talented young women pursuing research in Singapore, while Brandstorm has been leading the field as an innovation incubator for talents and projects since 2001. L'Oréal Singapore is also committed to sustainability, ethics and the community, with multiple initiatives that meet environmental, social and consumer needs. Find out more at https://www.loreal.com/en/singapore/

About L'Oréal Fondation

The L'Oréal Fondation embodies the L'Oréal Group's commitment to embracing corporate citizenship through acts of generosity. It focuses on science and beauty – the two pillars on which L'Oréal has built its success for over a century – as the strategic focus for the Foundation's actions. Science stands at the very heart of the Fondation's activities. Its star initiative, the "For Women in Science'' programme developed in partnership with UNESCO, recognizes women who have contributed to scientific progress on every continent, and promotes scientific advances worldwide.

The Fondation's other commitments focus on the belief that beauty should be accessible to everyone and that it plays a key role in moving our society forward – through transforming lives through reconstructive surgery, socio-aesthetic workshops or education – as a means of improving the life quality of vulnerable people, helping them return to normal life, and restoring the self-esteem and dignity they need to make their way in society.

About UNESCO

Since its creation in 1945, UNESCO has pursued its mission of promoting science at the service of sustainable development and peace. It focuses on policy development and building capacities in science, technology and innovation and promoting and strengthening science education and engineering. UNESCO fosters the sustainable management of freshwater, oceans and terrestrial resources, the protection of biodiversity, and using the power of science to cope with climate change and natural hazards. The Organization also works to eliminate all forms of discrimination and to promote equality between men and women, especially in scientific research.

SOURCE L'Oréal Singapore