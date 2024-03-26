Lovevery Brings its Award-Winning Early Learning Program to New Zealand

"The Play Kits program was developed to empower parents with confidence and promote healthy brain development in children right from the very beginning of life," said Lovevery Cofounder & CEO, Jessica Rolph. "We know that parents everywhere are looking for a more informed approach to child development, and those in New Zealand are no exception. We look forward to meeting the needs of families in this market with our early learning program, while also co-creating our next products with them based on their feedback."



Families in New Zealand will now have access to The Play Kits for children from birth to age four, as well as The Play Gym. Inspired by Montessori learning, The Play Kits are designed by child development experts, combining stage-based play essentials, books, and a Play Guide as part of Lovevery's complete support system for parents, which includes expert advice, activity ideas, and more.

"Lovevery's expansion internationally is a direct response to growing demand from parents around the world who are placing a high importance on supporting their children's development throughout the early years," said Lovevery Cofounder & President, Roderick Morris. "After launching in Australia last year and in Singapore last month, we are grateful to now also serve New Zealand families, adding them to our growing subscriber base of over 350,000 globally."

The Play Kits by Lovevery are now available to ship to customers based in New Zealand via Lovevery.com.au, starting at AU $130 per Play Kit.

ABOUT LOVEVERY

Lovevery's comprehensive support system provides stage-based learning and play for children, and research-backed guidance that empowers parents with confidence. The company is best known for its award-winning subscription program, The Play Kits. Lovevery was launched in 2017 by Cofounders Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris with the introduction of the company's first product, The Play Gym. Today, Lovevery is a Certified B Corporation™, serving more than thirty markets worldwide. Lovevery's global headquarters is in Boise, Idaho USA, with growing multinational teams based in Amsterdam and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit: lovevery.com.au.

