MAD MoFo Launches to Develop the Next Generation of Music Talent in Asia

Leading independent labels MoFo Music and IAMAD merge to create a new music production and artist management group

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that two leading independent music management companies, MoFo Music and IAMAD, have merged to create a new music production and artist management group, MAD MoFo. The new entity will be led by Hong Kong-based Kelvin Avon and Sydney-based Philippe-Marc Anquetil, who are both multi-award winning and multi-platinum selling international producers, songwriters and managers.

MAD MoFo will be supported by collaborations with renowned international music personalities. These include multiple Grammy Award winners Tricky Stewart and Brian Kennedy, Sandy Lam songwriter Curtis Richa, and Epic Records chairperson Sylvia Rhone. Collectively, the MAD MoFo team has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Asian superstars Eason Chan, Jun Kung and BTS, as well as western icons such as Rihanna, One Direction and P. Diddy.

At the same time, MAD MoFo has announced the launch of a Series A fundraising. The proceeds from the fundraising will be used to support the company's activities in sourcing, mentoring and developing the next generation of music talent in Asia. MAD MoFo's talent includes up-and-coming Hong Kong singer/songwriter Zolie Chan, Filipina-Australian girl group H3rizon and Hong Kong based producer/artist Cola Morgan.

Kelvin Avon, co-founder of MAD MoFo, said, "MAD MoFo combines the skills and experience of two firms already known for producing the highest calibre music in the region. Hong Kong is my home, and I am thrilled to be launching our new company here. I believe the city is entering a new musical golden age powered by its emerging role as a leading destination for the arts. We are witnessing enormous investment here into a wide array of arts related projects, including music and entertainment, which is exciting to see. At MAD MoFo we are on a mission to raise the global profile of Asia's music talent."

Tricky Stewart, Grammy Award winner and founder of RZ3 Recordings, said, "Kelvin and Phil are music industry veterans, respected for their ability to identify, nurture and promote talented young artists. RZ3 Recordings is proud to be collaborating with MAD MoFo in bringing the best of Asia's music to a global audience."

