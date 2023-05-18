Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council Expands Global Reach

Strategic Partnerships with Passage Asia and Ezy Healthcare Propel Malaysia's Healthcare Travel Industry to New Heights

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) has further strengthened its global presence with the signing of two strategic Memorandums of Understanding renowned medical tourism and healthcare facilitators, Passage Asia and Ezy Healthcare to enhance its seamless healthcare travel experience. These collaborations mark a significant milestone in MHTC's quest to provide the best healthcare travel experience and extend its reach into the Oceania region.

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Passage Asia International Patient Care Management Services (Passage Asia) ,strengthening their position as a preferred global healthcare travel destination.

Malaysia's healthcare travel industry has shown robust recovery, achieving an impressive revenue of RM1.3 billion in 2022, representing a significant 76% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019. To capitalise on this momentum and further drive growth, MHTC is actively exploring strategic collaborations with key stakeholders to unlock new opportunities, leverage synergies, and solidify Malaysia's position as a leading destination for world-class healthcare. These proactive initiatives will propel the healthcare travel sector to greater heights, fuelling innovation, and delivering exceptional value to healthcare travellers.

According to Mr Farizal bin Jaafar, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, "Our partnerships with Passage Asia and Ezy Healthcare represent a significant step forward for Malaysia Healthcare. By joining forces with these prominent medical tourism and healthcare facilitators, we aim to create synergies that will elevate the healthcare travel industry and provide unparalleled experiences for our patients. Together, we can unlock new opportunities, reach wider audiences, and set new benchmarks for excellence."

The MoUs established by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) seek to create a seamless experience for healthcare travellers and expand Malaysia's healthcare networks abroad. These strategic partnerships aim to elevate the industry, highlighting Malaysia's renowned quality of care and cost-effectiveness, thereby building trust among healthcare travellers. Through these collaborations, a diverse range of initiatives will be undertaken, contributing to the growth and expansion of Malaysia's healthcare travel sector.

Passage Asia, a leading healthcare facilitator in the Oceania region will establish networks with MHTC's member hospitals, organise engaging activities such as webinars, health talks and continuous medical education sessions, as well as spearhead joint marketing efforts across Australia and New Zealand Passage Asia offers a wide range of services, including medical tourism consulting, medical treatment coordination, travel and accommodation arrangements, and post-treatment support. Their one-stop platform, www.passageasia.com , provides hassle-free international medical journeys, ensuring a seamless experience for patients and their families.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) to elevate the medical travel experience for clients travelling to Malaysia. By harnessing our combined strengths and resources, we empower them with an extensive array of medical treatments, excellent facilities and professional patient care, catering to their diverse needs. This pivotal alliance not only solidifies our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional patient care management and medical tourism services but also cements Malaysia's position as the undisputed destination for quality medical and healthcare," said Ms. Shalizahanim Binti Shukor, Chief Executive Officer, Passage Asia.

Ezy Healthcare ( https://ezyhealthcare.net/ ), a renowned healthcare solutions provider with a strong presence in Oceania, Oman, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Malaysia, will be a key facilitator of networking opportunities, industry facilitation, and joint marketing efforts. This strategic partnership aims to bolster Malaysia's brand visibility and solidify its position in the healthcare travel industry. Leveraging their extensive global network and expertise, Ezy Healthcare will contribute to expanding Malaysia's reach, fostering collaborations, and driving business growth. The collaboration also opens doors to potential market opportunities in the Middle East. Together, Ezy Healthcare and Malaysia will capitalize on their strengths to maximize the benefits of this partnership and propel the healthcare travel industry to new heights.

"Ezy Healthcare is thrilled to be partnering with Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC). We are embarking on a remarkable journey to position Malaysia as a premier destination for healthcare travel. Our collaboration will unlock seamless access to exceptional healthcare services, ensuring our clients receive the utmost professionalism and care throughout their medical journey. We are excited to expand our services and serve our clients' healthcare needs with unparalleled excellence." said Mr. Nay Phu Tran, Chief Executive Officer of Ezy Healthcare.

As the healthcare industry undergoes constant changes, MHTC remains committed to delivering outstanding healthcare travel experiences, promoting collaboration across various industries, and fuelling innovation within the field. Through these strategic alliances, MHTC is positioned to reach unprecedented achievements and establish unparalleled standards of excellence within the global healthcare travel sector. MHTC will also take on this opportunity to actively connect these partners with relevant MHTC hospitals, effectively expanding their networks and facilitating opportunities in targeted treatments and markets, thus strengthening their bond and opening doors to new possibilities.

"We recognise the immense value of strategic collaborations in driving the healthcare travel industry forward. As we navigate the post-pandemic landscape, we remain committed to fostering innovation and continuous improvement as key drivers of sustainable growth. We extend an invitation to local, regional, and global industry players to join us in exploring collaborative opportunities that enhance the patient experience and deliver seamless, high-quality care to healthcare travellers. Together, we strive to provide peace of mind and ensure a hassle-free experience for all," concluded Farizal.

For more information on Malaysia Healthcare and our services, please visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org/ or visit our social feeds at: www.facebook.com/MHTCMalaysia or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country's healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia's healthcare travel industry under the brand "Malaysia Healthcare" with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 80 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.

ABOUT PASSAGE ASIA

Established in 2018, Passage Asia is a leading international patient care management service provider and medical tourism consultation based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. With a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals, Passage Asia offers a wide range of services, including medical tourism consulting, medical treatment coordination, travel and accommodation arrangements, and post-treatment support. Passage Asia provides a one-stop platform called passageasia.com for patients and their families who are looking for a hassle-free international medical journey. Apart from that, Passage Asia also has its own Facebook page (@PassageAsia) and an Instagram account (@passageasia) to further promote their services.

ABOUT EZY HEALTHCARE

Ezy Healthcare is a company shareholder of Direct Flights International, an Australian registered company established in early 1990 which has since been providing money transfer and travel and tours services. Ezy Healthcare provides top-notch healthcare solutions to clients around the world with highly trained medical professionals and specialists which provide personalised care tailored to the needs of each individual patient. They also provide quality care, from diagnosis to post-treatment follow-up. Ezy Healthcare offers services such as pre-treatment, post treatment follow-ups, travel, value-added services, 24/7 customer assistance and customised packages. Previously, Ezy Healthcare only refer their clients to India and Thailand. To date, Ezy Healthcare has representatives in Oman, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Malaysia. For more details visit: https://ezyhealthcare.net/

