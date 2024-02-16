BALI, Indonesia, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Canggu's bustling Batu Bolong street stands 'Mantis'', a Southeast Asian Restaurant known for its innovative culinary creations. Among the array of dishes curated by a group of young Indonesians, Mantis proudly introduces its latest sensation: Khao Soi. Since its debut, this creamy, subtly spiced Northern Thai curry dish has been captivating food enthusiasts, marking Mantis as a must-visit destination in the vibrant culinary scene of Canggu.

Mantis Unveils Khao Soi: A Culinary Journey through North Thailand

Designed by the renowned Brian Gondo of Gondo-Jules Co, Mantis offers a dining experienced infused with a fun summer vibe, complemented by bursts of vibrant green and yellow hues. The ground floor dining area, with its open front façade, invites patrons to enjoy their meals while soaking in the lively atmosphere of Batu Bolong street.

Khao Soi takes center stage on Mantis' menu, offering a tantalizing journey through the flavors of Northern Thailand. This velvety curry dish, enriched with tender beef short ribs and a luxurious coconut broth, promises a culinary revelation amidst Bali warm climate. Building upon the success of their Beef Khao Soi, Mantis proudly presents the Seafood Khao Soi, featuring a harmonious fusion of succulent seafood immersed in fragrant coconut curry prawn broth, topped with crispy fried noodles, mustard greens, fresh slices of shallots and squeeze of lime.

Behind these culinary creations is Head Chef Naldi Budhyarto, whose classical French techniques infuse Mantis' menu with playful twist, accentuating authentic Southeast Asian flavors.

Save the date for February 25th, 2024, and immerse yourself in the culinary brilliance of Mantis at Sunday Noodle, an extravagant event hosted by Club Soda, a casual establishment under the Locavore Group. Renowned for its collaborative ventures, Club Soda invites Mantis to showcase its different-from-usuals menu to indulge in a gastronomic affair, united diverse epicurean communities. Join Mantis for an unforgettable evening, where culinary artistry transcend expectations and lingers in the memory of all who attend.

SOURCE Mantis Bali