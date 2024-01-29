Mars Wrigley Appoints FMCG Industry Veteran Huyen Bui as General Manager for Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley, a global leader in the treats and snacks category and a business division of Mars Incorporated, has appointed Huyen Bui as General Manager for Vietnam. She joined the company since January this year and oversees a portfolio of Mars Wrigley's iconic brands in Vietnam. Vietnam is one of eight strategic key markets in Asia, and its importance aligns with the region's critical role in driving Mars Wrigley's global growth ambition to double its yearly revenue to US$36 billion for its snacking division.

Image: Huyen Bui, General Manager for Vietnam

Huyen reports directly to Kalpesh Parmar, General Manager for Mars Wrigley Asia. She also joins the Mars Wrigley Asia Leadership Team, reinforcing the company's commitment to gender diversity and representation in key leadership positions in Asia.

Huyen brings 22 years of strong commercial experience that has led to significant contributions across the Home Care, Snack Food and Beverage segments in her previous roles. As General Manager for Vietnam, Huyen will play a critical role in accelerating quality growth to optimize share, distribution, and profitability in this strategic market of opportunity for Mars Wrigley Asia. She will also focus on nurturing local talent and strengthen Mars Wrigley's brand presence in Vietnam.

Huyen Bui said, "I am excited to join Mars Wrigley which has a rich legacy of inspiring, purpose-led transformation in the treats and snacks category. Vietnam is a strategic market for Asia that the talented Mars team have set a strong foundation for, and one that will position us for significant expansion. I look forward to growing the business together with our Associates to ensure our iconic brands inspire and delight more Vietnamese consumers."

Kalpesh Parmar, General Manager at Mars Wrigley Asia, commented on Huyen's appointment, saying, "I am delighted to welcome Huyen as our General Manager for Mars Wrigley Vietnam. Huyen's role is crucial in accelerating our growth agenda for Vietnam, and her appointment reinforces Mars Wrigley's commitment to strengthen our presence in Vietnam. We believe that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Huyen's strong track record in delivering results and driving growth will help us navigate and succeed in powering our brands with meaningful purpose and ensuring availability across Vietnam's fast-growing channels."

SOURCE Mars Wrigley