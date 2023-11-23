Matrix Group Wins "Asia's Best Performing Company" at ACES Awards 2023

SEREMBAN, Malaysia, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (Matrix), a trailblazer in sustainable business practices, has been recognised as "Asia's Best Performing Company" at the prestigious Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2023. The accolade reflects Matrix's unwavering commitment to sustainability and corporate excellence.

Key Achievements in Sustainability:

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's Sustainability Chairman, Dato' Mohamad Haslah Bin Mohamad Amin

In the realm of sustainability, Matrix has achieved remarkable milestones in the past year. The Group's dedication to positive environmental and social impact is evident in the comprehensive disclosure of Scope 3 emissions, ESG KPls and Targets, and the adoption of the Taskforce on Climate Related Disclosures (TCFD) framework. This alignment to the four TCFD pillars underscores Matrix's strategic approach to Governance, Strategy, Risks, and Metrics and Targets, showcasing a holistic commitment to climate change management.

Addressing Climate Change as a Priority:

Matrix acknowledges the profound impact of climate change on business operations and value creation. Embracing the challenge, the Group proactively addresses climate-related risks and seizes emerging opportunities. Notably, Matrix has increased its reliance on solar energy, generating over 1.1 million kWh in FY2023-a 45.2% YoY increase, resulting in the avoidance of 609.8 tonnes CO2e emissions.

Transitioning to Renewable Energy (Solar):

With a focus on renewable energy, Matrix has been a frontrunner in solar adoption, powering operations at d'Tempat Country Club, Mawar Medical Centre, and Matrix Global School. The Group's commitment is evident in the installation of additional solar panels, contributing to the overall generation of clean energy. Matrix is set to bundle solar panel options for premium unit buyers and explore solar allocations for high-rise projects.

Matrix's Chairman Dato' Haji Mohamad Haslah Bin Muhamad Amin said, "We are honoured to receive the 'Asia's Best Performing Company' award at the ACES Awards 2023. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to sustainability and motivates us to continue pioneering initiatives that create positive environmental and social impacts."

Matrix Group's success at the ACES Awards 2023 is a testament to its leadership in sustainability, corporate excellence, and commitment to addressing climate change head-on.

About Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad

Listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad since 28 May 2013, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (Matrix) is a distinguished member of The Edge Billion Ringgit Club, excelling in Property Development, Construction, Education, and Hospitality. Matrix is a dynamic force, guided by the vision of "Nurturing Environment and Enriching Lives." For more information, please visit: https://www.mchb.com.my/

