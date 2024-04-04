MEDLEY Opens Philippines Office to Support Global Growth

Prior to the office opening, MEDLEY signed a Letter of Intent with the Department of Trade and Industry of the Republic of the Philippines (DTI) last December to advance its investments in the Philippines in the presence of H.E. Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., President of the Philippines. Earlier this year, MEDLEY incorporated its Philippine entity in February and has since been preparing the new site for its operational launch in the coming months. The newly opened site will support sales and operations of MEDLEY's global businesses; the role will potentially expand into other development functions as the business grows.

The new office is located in BGC, a rapidly growing key commercial district known for its modern urban planning and as a new business hub for multinational corporations. The office is strategically positioned to access a wide pool of excellent talent within the Metro Manila area.

"This office opening is a thrilling step forward to launch our operation in the coming months," said Sho Kajino, who leads business operations at MEDLEY's Philippine office. "We're building a robust team of ambitious, curious, and thorough professionals from a variety of fields to effectively drive our global businesses."

MEDLEY now welcomes talent in the Philippines to join the new operation hub in BGC to propel its global business expansion and contribute to achieving its mission to "create the future of healthcare."

About MEDLEY

Since 2009, MEDLEY has been committed to "creating the future of healthcare" through its digital services. To realize better healthcare, MEDLEY works with engineers, physicians, and other healthcare professionals to develop and provide various web-based services, including healthcare-focused recruitment systems, video training services for healthcare professionals, cloud-based telemedicine systems, electronic health record (EHR) systems for hospitals and clinics, cloud-based dental clinic support system, cloud-based pharmacy support system, and online medical encyclopedia dedicated for patients. MEDLEY focuses on building platforms that benefit both patients and healthcare institutions.

Open Positions

Job openings for MEDLEY's Philippine branch

SOURCE Medley US, Inc.