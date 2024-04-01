Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place in the Jiachen Year: Praying for China's Prosperity and Carrying Forward the Millennia-Old Civilization

ZHENGZHOU, China, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place in the Jiachen Year (2024) will be held in Xinzheng, Zhengzhou, Henan Province, Central China, on April 11, as announced by the organizing committee during a press conference in Beijing on March 30.

The press conference for the Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place (Photo by Li Xinhua) (PRNewsfoto/Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place)

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the fifth anniversary of the national strategy for ecological protection and development of the Yellow River basin. The event is expected to play a big part in carrying forward traditional Chinese culture, enhancing the cohesion of Chinese people at home and abroad, and driving the modernization of Henan.

The event is co-sponsored by the People's Government of Henan Province, the Henan Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots and the Association for Yan Huang Culture of China, and organized by the People's Government of Zhengzhou and the CPPCC Zhengzhou Committee, with the People's Government of Xinzheng as the co-organizer.

The event, which is themed "Praying for China's Prosperity and Carrying Forward the Multi-Millennial Civilization", will comprise nine rituals, including introductions to the process and rituals of the Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place, a national intangible cultural heritage announced by the State Council. The eighth ritual, "Praying for China," features a 75-meter Chinese dragon to celebrate the anniversary and inspire national rejuvenation.

To preserve Huang Di's culture, the committee has planned a series of innovative programs, including online worship activities using advanced technologies like AI, VR, and AR.

The ceremony coincides with the World Henan Entrepreneurs Convention, the Huang Di Culture Forum, and the Zhengzhou Qi-Huang Traditional Chinese Medicine Development Conference, promoting traditional Chinese culture.

Participants can visit the renovated Huang Di Hometown in Xinzheng to experience the charm of Chinese civilization, including a new corridor with reliefs depicting Huang Di's life.

Chinese people from home and abroad are invited to visit the Huang Di Hometown and pray for the prosperity and peace of the motherland and the world.

SOURCE Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place