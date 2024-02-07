MGI and ADK Trading and Shipping Forge Partnership to Bring Genomics Products to ADK Hospital in the Maldives

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech, a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced the signing of a sales agreement with ADK Trading and Shipping at Medlab Middle East 2024. The agreement includes the installation of mid-low throughput gene sequencer DNBSEQ-G99*, automated sample preparation system MGISP-100, and bioinformatics analysis accelerator Megabolt.

Dr. Roy Tan, MGI APAC General Manager said, "We are proud to collaborate with ADK Trading and Shipping to introduce our advanced genomics products to the Maldives. We are confident that this partnership will contribute to advancements in genomic research and healthcare in the region."

ADK Trading and Shipping, a prominent subsidiary of ADK Group, is a diversified company offering products and services in various sectors, including medical equipment, logistics, and cargo shipping. As a major supplier of medical equipment and consumables to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the Maldives, ADK Trade & Shipping has been a pivotal player in revolutionizing healthcare in the region since the opening of ADK Hospital in 1987 – the first private hospital in the Maldives.

Under the agreement, three main products will be installed in ADK Hospital in the Maldives. DNBSEQ-G99* stands out as one of the world's fastest mid-low throughput sequencers. Leveraging MGI's core DNBSEQ sequencing technology, DNBSEQ-G99* offers unparalleled speed, completing PE150 sequencing in just 12 hours. The rapid generation of sequence data from the DNBSEQ-G99*has already played a crucial role in the discovery of the first imported case of Monkeypox in Chongqing, China.

Automated Sample Preparation System MGISP-100 is a cutting-edge automated workstation designed for high-throughput sequencing library preparation. With integrated 8-channel pipettes, it processes samples in batches, eliminating operators from repetitive procedures, enhancing the stability of library preparation, and significantly improving overall laboratory efficiency.

In the NGS industry, the quality of sequencing data is paramount for most applications. MGI's MegaBOLT bioinformatics analysis accelerator series is a self-developed, MPS-concentrated hardware accelerating system for bioinformatics analysis. Covering the entire sequencing workflow, from sample submission to data analysis and reporting, Megabolt ensures a fully automated and accelerated one-stop analysis.

The installation of MGI's cutting-edge genomics products at ADK Hospital is poised to bring about a transformative change in the healthcare landscape of the Maldives, and to enable the local population to access advanced genomic testing services with significantly reduced turnaround times. Mr. Hamza Rasheed, Managing Director of ADK Trading and Shipping comments, "We are thrilled to partner with MGI to bring cutting-edge products to Maldives. This collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing healthcare services in the Maldives."

About MGI Tech

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers**, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing**, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Media Enquiry

Ling Zhang

[email protected]

SOURCE MGI