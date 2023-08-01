MGM Unveils Special Exhibition "To Infinity and Beyond: The Art of Hsiao Chin"

Avant-garde Concept of "ART-TECH-TAINMENT" Redefines Chinese Art to a New Height

MACAO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, MGM presents the signature exhibition of "To Infinity and Beyond: The Art of Hsiao Chin" ("To Infinity and Beyond" exhibition) at MGM Theater of MGM COTAI, a one-of-a-kind exhibition that brings forth the avant-garde concept of "ART-TECH-TAINMENT" by transcending the confines of spaces. As an initiative to support the city-wide international art event organized by the Macao SAR government, "Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023", the exhibition welcomes visitors from all around the globe to experience this grand international art and cultural celebration.

MGM unveils the special exhibition “To Infinity and Beyond: The Art of Hsiao Chin”. The opening ceremony of the exhibition was officiated by a lineup of guests of honor. Guests of honor visited the “To Infinity and Beyond”, where Calvin Hui, curator of the exhibition, offered a guided tour to the guests and introduced to them Hsiao Chin’s world of art. Showcasing the masterpieces of Chinese modern abstract art master Hsiao Chin from the 1960s to today, the exhibition metamorphosed Hsiao's museum-level masterpieces innovatively and inspirationally into digital, three-dimensional formats, and integrated with audio-visual elements.

Showcasing the masterpieces of Chinese modern abstract art master Hsiao Chin from the 1960s to today, the exhibition metamorphosed Hsiao's museum-level masterpieces innovatively and inspirationally into digital, three-dimensional formats, and integrated with audio-visual elements. It breaks the boundaries between physical space and virtual reality of art exhibition, enabling visitors to immerse themselves into Hsiao Chin's artistic world from the "space of universe" in reality, and at the same time elevating the art and cultural ambience in Macau to a whole new level.

"ART-TECH-TAINMENT" – an Avant-garde Curatorial Concept

Reputed as one of the most significant Chinese artists in the past 60 years, Hsiao Chin has dedicated his whole life exploring the "Circle of Life" through the Punto Movement, striving to create a perfectly idealistic spiritual state of art. An adventurous and daring pioneer in the art realm, he was one of the very first Chinese artists that ventured to the West to uncover the infinity of life and the universe. He has also become a vital bridge connecting Chinese and Western culture by integrating the essence of traditional Chinese heritage, traditional Chinese philosophical concepts like Zen and Taoism, with the visual language of abstract art from the West.

"To Infinity and Beyond" exhibition is curated by Calvin Hui, an acclaimed cultural entrepreneur from Hong Kong, and has Philip Dodd, a renowned curator from the United Kingdom, to be the curatorial consultant. Leveraging an avant-garde and bold curatorial concept, "ART-TECH-TAINMENT" that combines art, technology, and entertainment, the exhibition delivers an extraordinarily immersive experience that features Hsiao Chin's masterpieces, including his first digital sculpture installation, panoramic cosmic art film, and virtual reality artworks. It weaves together art and technology, as well as tradition and innovation, setting sail for a dazzling dream pursuing journey of universal energy, inspiring thoughts and resonance from the audience.

Commences with "PUNTO", the essence of traditional Chinese culture and art, the exhibition is organized into eight zones, of which resembles the shape of the number "8", the symbol of infinity. The eight zones include: Circle of Life, Spiritual Journey in the Universe, Origin of Chi, Space Travel, Samantha's Eternal Garden, The Artwork Exhibition, Beyond Infinity, and Digital Art Jamming at Lion Lobby – all together depicting the everlasting energy and vitality of art of Hsiao Chin and paying tribute to his vibrant and colorful artistic life and universe to Infinity and Beyond.

The exhibition is open to the public from now until September 24. The opening ceremony of the exhibition took place on July 28. The officiating guests include Yin Rutao, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Leong Wai Man, Director of Cultural Affairs Bureau; Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Pansy Ho, Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Calvin Hui, Curator of "To Infinity and Beyond" exhibition; and Maggie Wu, Chief Executive of Hsiao Chin Foundation.

Pansy Ho, Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, "MGM shares the same artistic spirit with Hsiao Chin, both are bold in innovation and aspire to perfection. Driven by 'innovation and creativity', MGM integrates tourism, art and culture to create a one-of-a -kind "art of living" with holistic tourism experience. Merging art and technology, "To Infinity and Beyond" exhibition is an immersive voyage of art spanning over six decades across East and West. It unveils Hsiao Chin's boundless universe of art with an innovative approach transcending space. Being the largest multimedia exhibition throughout Hsiao Chin's lifetime career, this exhibition is another breakthrough of MGM's art endeavors. We will continue to set milestones through the integration of tourism, art and culture – elevating the appeal of Chinese culture on the world stage."

By utilizing cutting-edge technologies, the exhibition pushes its boundaries to create a vivid array of highlights, one of which is the debut of the art film "Hsiao Chin's Universe" in MGM Theater. Audience views the 12-meter space-themed LED canvas from an elevated platform, as if they are physically immersing in the vast expanse of imaginative and energetic space. The two digital installations, "Sky Mirror" and "Infinity", mark the first cross-sector collaboration between Hsiao Chin and acclaimed Hong Kong Tech-Ink artist Victor Wong and highlight Hsiao Chin as a pioneering force in Chinese abstract art, blending traditional thoughts and contemporary experiences with his unique artistic language. Samantha's Eternal Garden, on the other hand, centers on the intimate dialogue and emotional texture that express love and blessings for life and ignite a sense of hope magnified through VR experience.

The Most Dynamic Stop of Hsiao Chin Exhibition World Tour

"To Infinity and Beyond" exhibition showcases some of Hsiao's masterpieces throughout his artistic career since the 1960s, and most of which are on world tour in international museums, including Song Art Museum Beijing, China Art Museum Shanghai, Tsz Shan Monastery Hong Kong, Musée Guimet Paris, and Mark Rothko Art Centre Daugavpils, Latvia. A lineup of Hsiao Chin's masterpieces in MGM Chairman's Collection, including "To the Eternal Garden-10" and "Light of Divinity-10", are also unveiled to public for the very first time. With 66 of Hsiao's museum-level masterpieces being exhibited all at once in Macau, alongside "Dancing Light 2016", the largest painting Hsiao Chin has created in his career that is on permanent display in the MGM COTAI hotel lobby, makes the exhibition truly a one-of-a-kind art extravaganza and the most dynamic and entertaining stop of Hsiao's exhibition world tour.

In view of extending the artistic life of "To Infinity and Beyond" exhibition, a Digital Art Jamming creative workshop is set up at Lion Lobby, outside of MGM Theater. Visitors may create their own digital artwork and express themselves by exploring Hsiao's unique use of colors and presentation, as well as getting to know more about his vivid thoughts on the universe and art. They may even personalize and take home their creative artwork as souvenirs.

To further embrace the Art of Living concept, the exhibition has also especially launched a lineup of cultural and creative gift products designed with elements of Hsiao Chin's artwork for the very first time, alongside limited-edition prints of Hsiao's original artwork.

Through his continuous self-transcendence, Hsiao Chin has made tremendous contributions to the modernization of Chinese art and has inspired many contemporary artists, making him a cultural bridge between the East and the West. His founding aspiration, perseverance, and values also echo those of MGM. Through the "To Infinity and Beyond" exhibition, MGM hopes to manifest Hsiao Chin's passion for life and his best wishes to the world whilst co-creating the PUNTO of artistic dreams. Together, MGM will take the audience to soar through the infinite universe and pursuit one's dreams.

Local Artist Eric Fok to Create Whole-new Work for "Art Macao 2023"

On top of the "To Infinity and Beyond" exhibition, MGM also commissioned Eric Fok, a local artist whom MGM works closely with, to create a new artwork of large technical pen drawing named "Renaissance" for the "Invitational Exhibition by Local Artists", one of the key events of "Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023". The artwork sails off from the Renaissance era and Age of Discovery, dives into the integration of Eastern and Western cultures and knowledge throughout the history of civilization, and at the same time explores the encounter of science and religion in the "Statistics of Fortune".

SOURCE MGM