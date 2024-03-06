Michael Kim Appointed Chair of Haverford College's Board of Managers

The Haverford alumnus, financier, philanthropist, and author steps up as the College begins to implement its ambitious strategic plan.

HAVERFORD, Pa., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael B. Kim, Haverford College alumnus, founder-chairman of one of Asia's largest private equity firms, and best-selling novelist has been appointed Chair of the Haverford College Board of Managers effective July 1. The move comes as Haverford embarks on an ambitious strategic plan that aims to grow its endowment by 50% within seven years. Kim previously served on the Board from 2005-17 and succeeds Charles G. Beever '74, whose 15 years of Board service included the chairmanship from 2019 to 2024.

"I look forward to returning to the board and working, with Wendy Raymond and the College leadership, with a renewed focus on our core mission of academic excellence, securing financial stability and supporting our special, values-based community."

Haverford President Wendy E. Raymond praised the move, and expressed appreciation for Michael's eagerness to return to the Board.

"Michael's leadership service includes organizations such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Carnegie Hall, and Harvard Business School, where he earned an MBA. And of all the worthy causes he is able to serve, Michael has chosen Haverford as deserving his care and support. This speaks volumes about Michael – and Haverford. His passion for the liberal arts, ethical leadership, and Haverford's distinctive place in higher education make him an ideal leader for Haverford College. It has been a joy to work with him during his term as vice chair of the Board, and I look forward to our next chapter together."

A member of the Class of 1985, Kim is chairman of the North Asia private equity firm MBK Partners. With more than $30 billion under management, MBK Partners focuses on North Asia, with offices in Seoul, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Kim describes his approach to leadership as "TIE - teamwork, integrity, and excellence," qualities he says align with the Haverford he attended, and the Haverford of today.

The change in leadership, which was expected given Charley Beever's plans to complete Board service this year, comes at a vital moment in Haverford's history. The College is laying the groundwork for a comprehensive fundraising campaign in support of the Haverford 2030: Better Learning, Broader Impact strategic plan. With new foundational elements such as an Institute for Ethical Inquiry and Leadership, and features including action-based and high-impact learning beyond the classroom and enhanced career services, the plan promises to prioritize the need for creators and leaders who will engage the world's unprecedented and continuing challenges.

Beever says Kim is well-suited to lead the College through this critical juncture.

"I've known Michael for more than 15 years. His self-made success is matched only by his commitment to Haverford, and I couldn't be more excited to see where Haverford will go under his leadership."

Kim is also a published author – "putting my English degree to good use!", he has said. His novel Offerings, published in 2020, is a coming-of-age story that resonates with thematic complexities that Michael has personally experienced, and which journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell describes as the tension between "art and commerce, conscience and obligation." The book is being made into a movie.

Haverford's Board of Managers establishes policies related to governance, the course of study, and the management of the College's resources. It currently seats 30 members including the president and meets four times a year. Kim's first meeting as Chair is scheduled for October.

