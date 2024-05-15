Microvast Shows Complete Series of Products at 2024 FMA and FEA Events

BANGKOK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the event of Future Mobility Asia 2024 (FMA) and Future Energy Asia 2024 (FEA) held in Bangkok from May 15 to 17, Microvast will highlight a wide range of the fast-charging chemistries and energy storage solutions which fully demonstrate the latest exploration and achievements in li-ion battery material R&D.

The booth of Microvast is going to showcase not only powering batteries, but also the energy storage products. These products have been extensively applied in the fields of E-bus, Electric Truck, Light Commercial Vehicle(LCV), Passenger Car, Construction Machinery, Automated Guided Vehicle, ESS, Information and Communication Equipment etc.

Fast Charging: Microvast Power batteries can be operated within a temperature range of -20°C to 55°C. It will take 16 minutes if to charge from 0-80% SOC, greatly reducing charging time.

Long Cycle Life: The cycle life can reach up to 8000 cycles at actual operation, ensuring equivalent lifespan aligned with the vehicle. Microvast batteries are highly suitable for commercial vehicles and specialty vehicles requiring long-range endurance, as well as for energy storage equipment.

High Safety: To address the safety issues of power batteries fundamentally, Microvast has innovated in membrane materials, anode materials, and electrolyte technology, enabling the product to maintain high energy density while being safe.

Convenient Integration: Microvast battery products can be customized according to the technical requirements of commercial vehicles and specialty vehicles. The compact design allows for easy integration into the fourth-generation MV-B and MV-C battery pack.

In the future, Microvast will actively invest in advanced battery technology to accelerate the adoption and reduce carbon emissions, thereby contributes to a greener and healthier planet.

SOURCE Microvast