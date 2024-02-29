MINISO Reveals Its Newly Revamped Flagship Store in India Featuring an Exclusive IP Collection Zone

Spanning an area of 140 square meters and showcasing over 3000 SKUs, the MINISO store at DLF Mall of India, one of the country's largest shopping centers, is part of the inaugural batch of MINISO stores in the Indian market. The grand reopening ceremony was honored by the presence of renowned Indian singer Kanika Kapoor, whose mesmerizing performance added a touch of grandeur to the festivities. Furthermore, the mall's atrium was transformed into a lively photo-op zone, adorned with a colossal PENPEN mascot and a Barbie photo spot, attracting both shoppers and fans.

"In addition to a fresh pink-themed design, the store upgrade also emphasizes the introduction of three IP zones, marking a pioneering initiative in India that focuses on incorporating multiple IP zones. Following the successful launch of Sanrio-themed products in India last year, which saw a 100% sell-out rate for some related accessories, this year MINISO has also launched its highly popular Barbie series in India," said Bella Tu, General Manager of MINISO Overseas Directly Operated Markets and Vice President. "Along with our top-selling fragrance products, we will continue to present more popular IP series products to our Indian customers."

Since MINISO first entered the Indian market in 2017, it has grown significantly, now boasting over 200 stores in more than 120 cities. Many of these stores are strategically located, covering major landmark malls across the country such as Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, Phoenix Market City Malls in Bangalore and Chennai, and Connaught Place in Delhi. Additionally, MINISO has established a presence in key transportation hubs with three airport stores, two at Delhi Airport and one at Hyderabad Airport.

MINISO has been actively and consistently engaging with the Indian market, skillfully incorporating local culture and traditions into its operations. This approach has been met with a warm and enthusiastic response from consumers. Among its recent initiatives, MINISO has celebrated Diwali and launched a Valentine's Day campaign, #MinisoLoveIsInTheAir, in malls across Mumbai and Delhi. These events have created a captivating and romantic atmosphere, complete with heart-shaped hot air balloons, further endearing the brand to its customers. This commitment to cultural integration and customer engagement continues to strengthen MINISO's presence and popularity in the Indian market.

With a steadfast commitment to innovation and novelty, MINISO India introduced an impressive array of approximately 3000 new products in 2023. This initiative ensures that customers are always greeted with a fresh and exciting shopping experience. Looking forward, MINISO has ambitious plans to broaden its IP and product categories, including the introduction of Pokémon series products. Furthermore, MINISO is set to embark on an ambitious expansion of its store network, promising to bring its unique shopping experience to even more customers across India.

SOURCE MINISO