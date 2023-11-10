Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, KOREA FISHERIES ASSOCIATION, and CUCKOO Collaborate to Introduce 'K-FISH' to Malaysia

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Korean government agency, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, and the KOREA FISHERIES ASSOCIATION have announced a collaboration with CUCKOO INTERNATIONAL to launch the 'K·FISH POP UP' event at the CUCKOO Brand Gallery in Kuching, Malaysia, starting on November 11th.

The CUCKOO Brand Gallery was established in Kuching, Malaysia, to strengthen relationships with local consumers and offers brand experiences and sales. In partnership with HWC Coffee, a specialty coffee brand from Taiwan, they've created a relaxation space called CUCKOO Cafe. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the KOREA FISHERIES ASSOCIATION will set up a booth adjacent to CUCKOO Cafe to promote K·FISH.

This pop-up store is designed to introduce South Korean seafood products certified by the South Korean government as "K·FISH - Safe and Healthy South Korean Seafood" to local consumers in Malaysia and to expand exports.

With the concept 'K-Fresh Journey of Taste,' this pop-up event plans to reach consumers in 15 countries worldwide and promote South Korea's seafood brand, K·FISH. It has been organized in collaboration with CUCKOO, a well-known home appliance brand with a high growth rate in Malaysia. CUCKOO's signature product, freshly cooked rice in their rice cooker, pairs perfectly with popular Korean seafood items like gim(laver) and tuna.

Visitors to the K·FISH pop-up space can experience the joy of Korean gourmet travel. The event includes activities such as cooking rice with a CUCKOO rice cooker, tasting freshly cooked rice with Korean staples like tuna and gim(laver), and sampling mini gimbap.

There will also be merchandise giveaways during the pop-up event. Visitors who participate in surveys related to K·FISH and follow the official K·FISH POP UP Instagram account (@kfish_pop_up) will receive giveaways with fun designs and cute images.

This event aims to provide visitors with unforgettable memories as they see, taste, and experience K·FISH products firsthand.

K·FISH Pop-up, in collaboration with 'KGW(K-Seafood Global Weeks),' is an event aimed at promoting the export of Korean seafood products, with simultaneous activities in 17 countries worldwide. The event runs from November 4th to November 26th.

SOURCE Korea Fisheries Association