Moneymax partners with FWD Life Insurance to empower Filipinos in making better financial decisions

FWD Life Insurance's diverse portfolio of insurance products are now available on Moneymax for easy purchase

MANILA, Philippines, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneymax, the Philippines' largest personal finance marketplace for financial products and a subsidiary of MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ), today announced its strategic partnership with FWD Life Insurance (FWD Philippines) to give Filipinos access to life insurance and help them make better financial decisions for their protection needs and financial future.

FWD Life Insurance signs a partnership contract with Moneymax at FWD Philippines’ head office in Bonifacio Global City. (From L-R): Roche Vandenberghe (Chief Marketing & Digital Business Officer at FWD Philippines), Irene Andas (Chief Partnership Officer at FWD Philippines), Tom Kapeller (Group Head of Insurance at MoneyHero Group), and Jessica Tan (Head of Commercial at Moneymax)

Through this partnership, Moneymax adds FWD Philippines' diverse portfolio of protection and life insurance products into its online financial comparison and digital insurance platform, including FWD's The One, Set for Health, and Set for Life to help protect Filipinos against critical illness, accidental death, and get lifetime protection.

By leveraging Moneymax's leading personal finance and digital insurance ecosystem and FWD's expertise in life insurance, Filipinos now have the essential tools to make well-informed financial decisions and enjoy a seamless shopping experience. It enables Filipinos to secure their financial well-being with more accessible content and life insurance products that cover their everyday life with protection and empower them to celebrate living.

"We are thrilled to partner with FWD which underscores our commitment to enabling Filipinos in making better financial decisions for insurance products," said Group Head of Insurance, Tom Kapeller at MoneyHero Group. "We believe that access to a wide range of life insurance options, as well as independent and unbiased information are crucial in helping our users secure their financial future. By joining forces with FWD, we are confident that we can provide our customers with fair and innovative insurance products, and help them understand life insurance for a simplified purchase experience."

"Our goal is to support nation-building by helping bridge the protection gap. By offering our products through Moneymax's digital platform, we're ensuring that more individuals have access to the protection they need to build their best future," said FWD Philippines' Chief Partnership Officer, Irene Andas. "FWD Philippines is celebrating 10 years of innovation, committed to delivering best-in-class customer experience. Partnering with Moneymax, we're not just streamlining insurance purchases but making it easier to buy – ensuring a seamless journey for Filipinos to take control of their financial future," added FWD Philippines' Chief Marketing and Digital Business Officer, Roche Vandenberghe.

For more information, please visit https://www.moneymax.ph/insurance/fwd-insurance .

About Moneymax

Moneymax is the Philippines' largest personal finance marketplace for products such as car insurance, credit cards, and loans and part of MoneyHero Group (NASDAQ: MNY ). Over 40 million Filipinos have benefitted from Moneymax's services since its establishment in 2014.

We empower Filipinos to lead healthier financial lives through our free, impartial platform that enables them to easily compare, choose, and apply for the right products online. Customers receive exclusive rewards and discounts on every qualified transaction. We also help people make the best financial decision through educational content on our blog, email, and social media channels.

DISCLAIMER: Moneymax is a registered company under the legal name Moneyguru Philippines Corporation (MGPC). Its wholly-owned subsidiary, MoneyHero Insurance Brokerage, Inc. (MHIB), is an authorized insurance broker in the Philippines. MGPC does not carry on an insurance business, and all insurance-brokerage activities referred to on this website are carried out solely by MHIB. Click here for more information.

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Group (NASDAQ: MNY ), formerly known as Hyphen Group or CompareAsia Group, is a market leader in the online personal finance aggregation and comparison sector in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Malaysia with respective brands for each local market. MoneyHero currently manages 279 commercial partner relationships and services 8.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com .

About FWD Philippines

FWD Life Insurance Corporation (FWD Philippines) launched its commercial operations in September 2014. Currently, FWD Philippines is number one in customer experience among insurers in the country[1]. In just 10 years, FWD Philippines now ranks 3rd and 4th in terms of new business annual premium equivalent[2] and premium income[3], respectively.

FWD Philippines is part of FWD Group, a pan-Asian life insurance business with more than 13 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world. FWD Group was established in 2013 and is focused on changing the way people feel about insurance. FWD's customer-led and digitally enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products and a simpler insurance experience.

For more information, please visit fwd.com.ph.

[1] Based on KPMG's Global Customer Experience Excellence Report 2023

[2] www.insurance.gov.ph > Data > Statistics > Life Insurance Companies > 2023 > Based on New Business Annual Premium Equivalent

[3] www.insurance.gov.ph > Data > Statistics > Life Insurance Companies > 2023 > Based on Premium Income

SOURCE Moneymax