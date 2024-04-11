Nanoform Enters Exclusive Partnership with CBC to Bring Best-in-Class Nanomedicine Technology to Japan

HELSINKI, Finland, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform") today announced a strategic partnership whereby CBC Co., Ltd. ("CBC"), will utilize its extensive experience in the Japanese pharmaceutical industry to identify opportunities for Nanoform's cutting-edge nanomedicine engineering technologies. Nanoformed medicines have been shown to overcome innovators' drug bioavailability issues and reduce dose size and pill burden to improve patient-acceptance, both for new drugs and reformulations of existing products.

"This strategic partnership with CBC represents a significant milestone in our ongoing effort to bring our cutting-edge nanotechnology to enable improved medicines for patients around the world. Japan is a key country for innovative drug development, and we are excited to work with a partner that shares our commitment to bringing meaningful innovation to patients faster," said Christian Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at Nanoform. "CBC has a deep understanding of the Japanese market, which will be instrumental in tailoring Nanoform's services to meet the specific needs and preferences of biopharma customers there."

Shinya Miyairi, Managing Executive Officer at CBC said, "CBC is honored to partner with Nanoform and to represent them in Japan. We believe that Nanoform's technologies represent a great fit for the Japanese market where the ability to provide medicines with higher bioavailability and fewer and smaller doses are important for success."

Nanoform technology has been effective in several in vitro and in vivo studies across multiple routes of administration including oral, inhaled, ophthalmic and injectables, and across multiple molecule types such as enzalutamide and many other molecules.

The partnership commences immediately, and the companies have planned several joint activities to introduce their collaboration, including representation of Nanoform by CBC at CPHI Japan, which takes place at Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, from April 17-19, 2024.

About Nanoform

Nanoform is the medicine performance-enhancing company that leverages best-in-class innovative nanoparticle engineering technologies, expert formulation, and scalable GMP API manufacturing to enable superior medicines for patients. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services, from pre-formulation to commercial scale. Nanoform will help improve bioavailability and drug delivery profiles, drive differentiation, patient adherence and extend the lifecycle potential of products. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), +46 8-588 68 570. For more information, please visit www.nanoform.com.

About CBC

CBC was founded in 1925 as a trading company dealing mainly in chemical products. As a "creative trading company" with a 100-year history, CBC has developed diverse businesses ranging from the fields of chemicals, resins, and pharmaceuticals to electronics, optical equipment, and agriscience with the aim of providing "health," "safety," and "convenience," which are indispensable for people to lead affluent lives. Recently, in addition to its trading company function, the company has been focusing on the manufacturer business, owning its own plants for manufacturing pharmaceutical intermediates, automobile parts, optical lenses, etc. The group's total sales, both domestic and international, are approximately 220 billion yen, and the group responds to all needs with a wide variety of items and diverse business styles, while utilizing the group's networking, information gathering, and collaboration capabilities.

Nanoform Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus. The words "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", believe", "estimate", "predict", "project", "potential", "continue", "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform's business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other companies, and other risks described in the Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 as well as our other past disclosures. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Nanoform's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

